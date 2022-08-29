LAUREL — The Golden Tornadoes forced six turnovers along with a strong rushing attack to beat Meridian 47-27 in the season opener on Saturday night at Watkins Stadium/Blair Field.
“It was very sloppy. We didn’t do a good of executing on a consistent basis. We did in spots,” said Laurel Coach Ryan Earnest. “I’m proud of we played in the second with a lot of energy and ran the ball well.”
Meridian scored first with 40 seconds left in the first quarter on a 14-yard double reverse pass from Daniel Hill to Quindarius Jones to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.
Laurel scored off their first turnover as Cameron Malone intercepted a pass and ran 23 yards to the end zone and a successful two-point conversion gave the Golden Tornadoes a 8-7 lead.
Meridian answered right back with a 38-yard touchdown run from Howard Atterberry to take a 14-8 lead with 10:05 left in the second quarter.
Laurel tied the game at 14 on a 33-yard touchdown run by Caden Arrington with 5:37 left in the first half.
Arrington added a 20-yard touchdown run with 3:15 left to give the Golden Tornadoes a 20-14 lead at halftime.
The third quarter was all Laurel. The Golden Tornadoes scored 27 points and 20 of those points were off three Meridian turnovers to take a commanding 47-21 lead.
“We had zero turnovers and they had six,” Earnest said. “I tell our guys if we don’t turn the ball over even if we’re not playing well we give ourselves a chance because our defense is fast.”
Arrington had 209 yards rushing with four touchdowns to lead Laurel (1-0).
“I felt like my performance was good. Offensive line did a good job of opening holes,” Arrington said. “Defense kept us in the game. We got to do better in the first half execution wise and finally got going in the second half.”
Hill had two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown for Meridian. Mark Smith had 168 yards passing for the Wildcats (0-1).
“Turn the ball over six times and have over 100 yards in penalties, your'e not going to go anywhere and win a ball game,” said Meridian Coach John Douglass. “Against team like that you cannot do that and they expect to win. We have to go back and work on ourselves next week with us having a bye week.”
Meridian has a bye week this week, while Laurel travels to D’Iberville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.