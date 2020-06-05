When the fast-pitch softball season was canceled for Southeast Lauderdale High School, Southeast Elementary student Sadie Gardner figured that also meant no softball for her, either.
Gardner was anticipating playing in the North Meridian Youth Softball league this summer. Once the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of sports from the professional to the high school level, Gardner said she didn’t think she would get to play this summer.
Had Gardner been in any other area youth league, she might not have. The North Meridian Youth Softball league is the only league in town playing games. Crestwood T-ball is scheduled to begin July 7, the Meridian Youth Baseball League is plans to begin its 7- and 8-year-old coach pitch league next month and Alliance Futbol Club soccer is practicing but playing no games. Other than that, local youth leagues were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Gardner found out the North Meridian Youth Softball league would have a season, she said she was excited. Her team, Dean Plumbing, which plays in the 8U division of the league, had its first game Thursday, and Gardner said it was difficult to describe what it felt like playing in the only local league playing games. It also beats being indoors all of the time, she said.
“I don’t know how to explain it, but it’s crazy,” Gardner said.
The North Meridian Youth Softball league’s season usually begins in mid-May and ends right before Independence Day. Most area baseball leagues are spring leagues, and too much time was lost during the coronavirus shutdown between mid-March and Memorial Day for those leagues to have seasons. North Meridian Youth Softball chose to wait before canceling its season, a decision that paid off as state and local officials began allowing youth teams to practice and play with guidelines designed to help prevent the spread of the virus. Finally, games were allowed to take place beginning this month, and the league’s first slate of games was Thursday.
“I never thought it would happen because of what we were going through,” league commissioner Greg Powell said. “Once they canceled high school ball, I didn’t really think we would play, but once they said June 1, we stuck to it, and the parents did, too.”
This year’s league features four 6U teams, four 8U teams and three 14U teams. The league didn’t have enough girls signed up to have 10U and 12U divisions. It’s not the most ideal situation, but league treasurer and registrar Sonja Rowell said she’s grateful enough girls signed up to have a summer league after how questionable it was during March and April.
“We were determined to ride it out and see if we could wait long enough to where we could play and be safe,” Rowell said.
Bleachers at Northeast Park, where practices and league games take place, are taped off to prevent spectators from sitting in them. Spectators may bring lawn chairs to watch games, but they’re urged to follow social distancing guidelines and not sit near people who aren’t immediate family. Huddles between players and coaches aren’t allowed, nor are post-game handshakes. Hand sanitizer is provided by the league in each dugout.
“It’s tough because of the guidelines,” Powell said. “It’s something we’ve never had to do, but it’s for their protection.”
And it’s worth it, Powell said, if it means the children are able to safely play a sport.
“It’s a good thing for the kids,” Powell said. “Being out of school and hemmed up in the house, this lets them exert that energy. We look forward to them getting out and having a good time.”
Lexi Follaway, who plays on the Dean Plumbing team with her sister, Lakyn, and her cousin, Paxton Simmons, said she’s looking forward to playing more games after Thursday’s contest.
“It feels great,” Follaway said. “I was so bored (at home).”
Teammate Olivia Webb said she always thought she’d be able to play softball this summer even during the shutdown. Like her teammates, Webb said she’s had much more fun being on the field than inside.
“There was nothing really to do,” Webb said. “We haven’t been out of the house much. Sometimes we’d spend the night at my (grandparents’) house, and sometimes we’d go out to eat or ride in the car.”
