Northeast Lauderdale's Jeremiah Clark (1) goes through the air to score for the Trojans Friday night at Enterprise.
Enterprise's Isaiah Baum (12) works around the Northeast Lauderdale defender in Friday night's loss to the Trojans.
Enterprise's Delaney Perry (2) goes past the Northeast Lauderdale defender Friday night.
Last-second free throw puts Northeast girls over Enterprise
staff report
The Enterprise girls basketball team was undefeated coming into Friday night's game against Northeast Lauderdale, but turnovers and missed free throws by the Bulldogs put the Trojans in position to secure a 39-38 road win off a last-second free throw.
The Northeast Lauderdale boys pulled away for an 81-39 victory over Enterprise.
