Lamar's Acton hopes for a shot at the next level

One local football player is closing the book on his high school career while preparing for the next journey.
Austin Acton, the youngest of a football family, ended his Lamar playing days on a high note and is setting his sights on the next level.
Acton found his love for the game when he first started playing peewee football.
“I just love everything about football,” Austin Acton said. “I enjoy the sport so much, it's almost like it’s a part of me. Growing up in a football house and having a family that loves it made me love it even more.”
“Just having a dad that played college football and two older brothers that played just motivated and inspired me to want to play and possibly be even better,” he added.
The football bloodline runs deep for Austin. His dad, Chad Acton, was a kicker for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Austin has two older brothers that played as well. Whatever they did, he wanted to do it better.
“Austin has always been competitive,” Chad Acton said. “He just needed to win at everything he did. Away from sports, he’s a happy and laid-back type of kid, but when he crosses that line to play football, that competitive mentality kicks in.”
“He's watched his older brothers be successful in sports, and I believe seeing them just motivated Austin at a young age. He’s so special and a hard worker. He just never takes a day off from work,” Chad Acton added.
Despite having a dad who was a kicker in college and a brother, Nash Acton, who was ranked No. 4 in the nation and No. 1 in Mississippi in average yards per punt in high school, Austin decided not to follow in his family‘s footsteps.
“From the beginning, it was my dad who instilled the work ethic and the values of being a good person,” Austin Acton said. “I knew he was disappointed when I didn’t become a kicker, but I know he understood it was my journey.”
“No matter what I played, my dad supported me and taught me the important things like competing and having a good character. He pushed me to do my best and play my best. He’s allowed me to be the person and player that I've grown up to be. My dad has really helped me through life,” Austin Acton emphasized.
Austin’s senior season at Lamar was stellar. He finished with 487 yards rushing, 579 yards receiving, 11 total touchdowns and averaged 96 yards per game.
He played a pivotal role in Lamar’s success, as he was the engine that kept the team rolling.
“He did so many things for us this year, especially offensively,” said Lamar coach Jacob Land. “He was just willing to do whatever it took to win and be successful, so coming in as a first-year coach and recognizing that he was our special guy really had me excited to coach him.”
Whether in practice, lifting weights or running, Austin would do what it took to be successful, Land said.
“He's super competitive in everything he does,” Land said. “He doesn't want to be outworked, he doesn't want anybody to be stronger than him, or this kid wants to be the absolute best.”
“My time at Lamar has been incredible,” Austin Acton said. “I've been here with my friends for a really long time, and I’m really going to miss playing with them. We started playing together in peewee, so it’s been a fun ride.”
“I love the coaching staff we got this year, every one of them. They just made me better, I wouldn't be the player I am today if it wasn't for coach Land and the staff. Having them for my senior year was really special because they made me such a better player and person,” Austin Acton added.
Despite having a solid senior season, Austin has yet to receive an offer to play at the next level.
For the typical football recruit, not having an offer would cause a player to lose focus, but that isn’t the case for Austin Acton. It's motivated him to make his dream of playing college football happen.
“It's a little frustrating at the moment,” Austin Acton said. “Regardless, I still believe there's a chance out there, and I will keep working no matter what. My goal is to keep getting better at whatever I do. I'm just hopeful that someone will give me that shot to play at the next level and until then, I will stay ready.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.