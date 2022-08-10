Lamar Raiders gear up for new season

Jacob Land has been preparing the Lamar High Raiders with intense practice sessions ahead of their first home game against Starkville Academy on Friday.
Land, the Raiders' new coach, succeeds Mac Barnes, the legendary coach who retired after last season. He spent last season as offensive coordinator for MRA, which won the MAIS Class 6A state title under head coach Herbert Davis.
The Raiders kicked off their first official practice last week, and Land said he’s amazed at how quickly the team has embraced him and his vision.
“Our kids have really worked hard this summer,” Land said. “I’m just proud that they have bought into what I have brought here and what I’m trying to instill into this program.”
“We've coached them pretty hard at times, and they've taken it, and they've just continued working their tails off, and I'm proud of them for that,” Land added.
Coming into a new school and following a coach like Barnes could seem overwhelming, but Land said he has the support of his staff and team. Character, competition, and family are the three pillars that Land introduced to his team this summer, and he believes these standards are essential on and off the field.
“We want to create an environment and a culture that breeds competition, not only in football and athletics, but in life in general,” Land said.
“There's always competition, so we want to teach them how to compete whether in the weight room, at practice, or with each other.”
It’s been three years since the Raiders brought home a championship, but Land is dedicated to getting the team back on track.
“We have talent here and really great pieces,” Land said. “I feel like we're at a place now that we are starting to get those pieces in the right places. And once we do that, I feel like we have enough talent to be really successful here.”
Land says the practices leading up to their first game against Starkville Academy have been very competitive.
“We've got a lot of kids that are going to have to play both offense and defense,” he said. “For us to be able to do that, we must learn how to practice hard, and most of them have done that.”
“All we ask of them is to compete during each snap and to execute. “Whatever the scoreboard is, we can still be proud of it because we know we did everything we needed to do,” Land added.
2022 Lamar Raiders Schedule
8/12 Starkville at home 7 p.m.
8/19 Heritage Columbus 7 p.m.
8/26 John Milledge Carrolton, GA 7:30 p.m.
9/2 *Simpson at home 7 p.m.
9/9 Jackson Prep at home 7 p.m.
9/16 Presbyterian Christian Hattiesburg 7 p.m.
9/23 Hartfield Flowood 7 p.m.
9/30 *East Rankin (Homecoming) 7 p.m.
10/7 *Park Place Pearl 7 p.m.
10/14 *Madison St. Joe at home 7 p.m.
10/21 *Leake Madden 7 p.m.
*MAIS Division 2-5A Games
