Lamar gets a shutout win over St. Joseph Catholic 28-0

The Lamar Raiders executed on both sides of the ball for a shutout victory Friday night.
After a tough first half of the season, Lamar looked to turn things around in preparation for the playoffs with a 28-0 win over St. Joseph Catholic.
The Raiders executed early as senior Austin Acton and sophomore quarterback Wyatt Bond connected for back-to-back touchdowns, setting the tone for the rest of the game.
St. Joseph attempted to get on the board many times, but the Raiders’ aggressive defense stood tall at every snap.
After a fumble recovery from Acton, the Raiders closed out the first half with a 72-yard touchdown pass from Bond, who threw for 225 yards and connected with his third touchdown pass of the night to senior receiver Jay Fruge.
Up 20-0 to start the second half, the Raiders decided to drain the clock and sealed the deal late in the fourth quarter with a 15-yard rushing touchdown from senior Ja’Michael Jackson.
“I'm proud of our guys for what we've done for the last four or five weeks,” coach Jacob Land said. “After our game with Jackson prep, we set out to say that this is kind of a new season, and right now, we're 4-1.”
“We had a rough start to the year and played a lot of tough teams, but I think that prepared us for games like this and the playoffs,” Land added.
The Raiders have won three straight, and coach Land credits the leadership of Austin Acton for their remarkable run.
“He's just our guy,” Land said. “Austin is that downhill runner with great breakaway speed, and defensively he's just too good of an athlete. He needs to be on the field for as many snaps as possible because he makes really good things happen for us.”
“Our team is young, but we got a lot of talent,” Acton said. “We’ve stayed disciplined throughout the week and got on the field and just executed.”
Acton finished with 39 rushing yards and 44 receiving yards while crossing the goal line for two touchdowns. He plays multiple positions for the Raiders and credits his teammates for his great play.
“I gotta be there for my teammates. We're a family, and I gotta keep pushing on because that's what they expect from me,” Acton added.
The Raiders are on the road next Friday to play their next district matchup against Leake Academy.
