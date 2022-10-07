The Lamar Raiders went back and forth with Madison-Ridgeland Academy all night at home on Thursday, but in the end they fell 3-2 to the Patriots.
MRA took the first set handily 25-17, but Lamar counterpunched with a 25-22 win in the second set. The Raiders kept it close in the third set before the Patriots took it 25-23, but Lamar seemed to seize momentum with a 25-18 win in the fourth. The Raiders nearly battled back in the fifth after the Patriots jumped out to an early lead, but the comeback was unsuccessful and the Patriots came away with a 16-14 victory in the final set.
“I think we played lights out,” Lamar coach Courtney Schimelpfening said. “Overall we played an incredible match. We played our style of volleyball, which I think is the best style of volleyball around.”
The Raiders nearly won the match against a tough opponent, but their game still needs some tune-ups prior to playoffs.
“We had some silly errors that we don’t typically make,” Schimelpfening said. “As we head into the end of our season and into the state playoffs we’re just looking to be a little bit smarter on offense when we go up against as big of blocks as we go up against in the MAIS.”
Caroline Fruge and Carley Rolison, the Raiders’ high-flying attack duo, led the way on offense with 13 kills each. Fruge tacked on three aces and 11 digs, while Rolison added three aces, three digs and a block.
“Carley Rolison probably played to the standard, she did a great job tonight,” Schimelpfening said. “I think Carley is really good at keeping our energy high, but I also think that her fast arm forces other teams to be really good on defense, and I think it’s what helps get us the most points.”
Courtney Schimelpfening said Rylee Schimelpfening has beautiful hands as a setter. Rylee Schimelpfening, who is a focal-point of the Raiders’ offense, finished the night with 30 assists. She also earned seven digs, five aces and a kill.
“I think Rylee has a unique ability as a young setter to run a really great, clean offense and to identify what the team needs to be doing at what time,” Courtney Schimelpfening said.
Rylee Schimelpfening is just an eighth-grader, but she said her team always makes her feel appreciated on the court.
“I always know that they’re going to be there to help me and pump me up and always have my back,” Rylee Schimelpfening said. “I think we played to the best of our ability. I think we played with a lot of heart, we all really wanted it, it just didn’t come out in our favor.”
The Raiders will look to bounce back in an away match at Heritage Academy on Thursday.
