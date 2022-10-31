Lamar falls 34-31 in last-second loss to St. Joseph

The Lamar Raiders blanked the St. Joseph Catholic Bruins at home during the regular season. Quarterback Wyatt Bond threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns in the 28-0 victory, while Ja’Michael Jackson and Austin Acton combined for 127 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
The story was different in the first round of the MAIS playoffs, as St. Joseph took home a 34-31 victory over Lamar on the road.
The game was a back-and-forth shootout, but the Bruins secured the win with a big play on the final offensive drive of the game.
The Raiders’ first miscue of the game came on a high snap that gave the Bruins the ball in the red zone. St. Joseph took advantage of the mistake with a 1-yard touchdown rush from Demariet Davis. Davis then ran the ball up the middle and into the endzone on a two-point conversion to put the Bruins up 8-0 midway through the first quarter.
Lamar got the ball back at midfield after a failed onside kick by the Bruins. The Raiders marched to the 13-yard line, but they could only manage to get a Coleman Clay field goal. However, they took a 10-8 lead on their next drive with a 1-yard touchdown rush from Jackson.
That lead lasted less than 15 seconds, as Davis broke off an 80-yard touchdown rush to put the Bruins up 14-10. The Raider offense answered on the next drive with a 5-yard touchdown rush from Jackson, who bounced outside around his blocks after the Bruin defenders clogged up the middle rushing lanes. Jackson said his blockers were excellent all night.
“I thought we executed well in the run game for the most part. We weren’t very consistent with it, but we had some explosive plays, and I thought we executed really well on offense,” Lamar coach Jacob Land said.
Land also mentioned how good the offense’s pass blocking was, which was demonstrated on Lamar’s first drive of the second quarter. Wide receiver Tripp Morrow broke away from a defensive back down the left side of the field, and Bond had plenty of time to hit him in stride for a 75-yard passing touchdown that extended Lamar’s lead to 24-14.
“I thought he played great,” Land said on the sophomore quarterback. “He’s a fierce competitor. He’s really grown up this year. He’s gained a lot of confidence in himself, he’s gained a lot of confidence in his receivers. I thought he battled and played a great game.”
The Bruins took advantage of their final drive of the first half when Emile Picarella hit Carter Walker with a perfectly placed pass in the end zone on an 8-yard curl route to cut Lamar’s lead to 24-20.
The Bruins took the lead again with about five minutes left in the third quarter when Davis scored a rushing touchdown from one yard out. Walker came down with a two-point conversion pass to extend the Bruins’ lead to 28-24.
Lamar quickly answered with Jackson’s third touchdown rush of the night. Jackson, who played the game on an injured ankle, broke this one off from beyond midfield. The running back is an all-around back that can catch, run and block, but Land said Jackson’s best talent is the ability to get tough yards and finish runs.
“Obviously he’s explosive. He can break one from any point at the field and have an explosive play, like you saw tonight. He can do it all,” Land said.
Up 31-28, Bond threw an interception on each of Lamar’s last two drives, which opened the door for the Bruins to steal the game.
Picarella hit Walker with a 30-yard touchdown pass with just a few seconds remaining on the clock to give the Bruins a 34-31 lead. The Raiders attempted to lateral their way into the endzone as time expired on the following kickoff, but they were unsuccessful.
“I thought we played hard at times. It’s hard to beat a team two times in three weeks, especially when they have an off week and they prepare for us for three weeks. That’s very tough to do,” Land said. “That’s a really talented football team, and when you let teams like that hang around and give them confidence, that’s what happens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.