Lamar lost in the championship a year ago.
The Raiders refused to suffer the same fate this time around.
They swept St. Joseph Catholic on Monday to advance to the MAIS Division II Championship at Mississippi College. The Raiders started off strong against the Simpson Academy Cougars in the championship round on Wednesday, and they went home champions after defeating the Cougars 3-0 for the third time this season.
“We played lights out amazing. I think under the pressure and the atmosphere here it’s tough to play in, but I think we did a great job. Very clean volleyball, which is what we like,” Lamar coach Courtney Schimelpfening said. “Today it was super easy for us to get into system because that’s something that we’ve constantly and consistently worked on. Being in system, being able to run our offense, was really a key to victory for us.”
The Cougars kept it close to open the first set, but Lamar quickly jumped out to a 12-8 lead. The Raiders pushed the lead to 18-10, but Simpson cut Lamar’s lead down to three late in the set. A 6-1 run gave the Raiders a 25-17 win in the opening set.
“I always remind them that the score goes back to 0-0 and we’ve just got to make sure that we keep it clean and keep it focused to finish the match strong,” Schimelpfening said.
In the next set, the Raiders kept it clean on defense and in the passing game, and they attacked the ball on offense. Lamar took a 12-3 lead early before winning the second set 25-12.
“I knew we had the next set. I was never worried. I have confidence in my team,” Lamar’s Caroline Fruge said.
Lamar broke away early in the third set to build a 16-6 lead, but Simpson continued to play hard. The Cougars went on a 7-3 to cut the Raiders’ lead to 19-13, but the Raiders eventually put them away 25-22 in the final set to secure the sweep and the championship.
“I think we played great. I think we played some of the best volleyball we’ve played all season. I think we just played aggressive, we played smart and we just played Lamar volleyball,” Lamar’s Carley Rolison said. “This season we accomplished every goal we set. We left no stone unturned.”
Raiders Emma Hale and Rylee Schimelpfening led the way on offense in the victory. Hale finished with 10 kills and three aces, while Schimelpfening had 17 assists and two aces. Fruge and Rolison each had five kills and five aces.
“We played really well. I think that we all rose to the challenge, especially our outsides, and even on defense we were all on point,” Lamar libero Mallory Smith said.
Fruge led the Raiders with 11 digs, while Hale had eight. Smith contributed with 16 serve receptions and four digs.
“Mallory has been such a constant force on defense as our libero for us, and really been one of the driving forces behind us being able to run the offense that we like to run. She’s been a great player this season,” Courtney Schimelpfening said.
The Raiders will lose Rolison, Ava Temple, Harleigh Gray and Kaylee Brown to graduation prior to next season, but the four seniors leave Lamar as contributors to the Raiders’ first volleyball championship in school history.
“It feels amazing because we wanted this so bad and we worked for it,” Fruge said.
