The Lamar Raiders handled business at Thursday’s home match against Hillcrest Christian, sweeping the Cougars 25-17, 25-10, 25-10.
“We took care of the ball on our side of the court very well. We served well and we set it up really well,” Lamar coach Courtney Schimelpfening said.
Ashby Woods, who had zero service errors, led the Raiders in aces with eight on 20 attempts. Kaylee Brown and Rylee Schimelpfening combined for 25 assists on 57 attempts.
Caroline Fruge led the Raiders in kills, receptions and digs coming into the night, and she had another well-rounded match against the Cougars. Fruge racked up six kills, six receptions and seven digs.
“She is an incredible athlete and played really really well tonight,” Schimelpfening said on Fruge. “She probably outworks almost everybody on the team. She’s extremely diligent in perfecting her skills, not just as a hitter but also as a defensive specialist.”
Carley Rolison was once again a force up front for the Raiders. She earned 13 kills and just five errors on 24 attack attempts. Rolison also led the Raiders in receptions with 11.
“She’s an explosive middle,” Schimelpfening said. “She’s also aggressive enough to hold down the front of the court for us. She’s also so scrappy that we can rely on her in the backcourt too.”
Next up, the Raiders travel to Hartfield Academy on Tuesday.
