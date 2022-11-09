The Lamar boys team shut down the Brookhaven attack on Tuesday night in a 64-32 home victory. Lamar coach Seth Cheatham said his staff has been preaching defense because defense creates the offense and sets the tempo. Lamar’s starters and key role players gave up just 23 points through three quarters before the bench was subbed in.
“I thought we played excellently,” Cheatham said. “If your defense is there night in and night out, even though some nights your offense won’t be, you’re going to be in the ball game. The coaches and I have been talking about if you are a defensive-led team, it’s a more fun ball game. I feel like we fed off that today.”
Starting forward Spence Hannigan showed that he can finish at the rim in a variety of ways while putting up 26 points in three quarters. He also hit a 3-pointer and a free throw. Cheatham said Hannigan is tough to guard because he is an elite athlete who can jump out of the gym.
“He can take somebody off the dribble. That’s kind of what we’ve been wanting to do is get to where he can take them off the dribble and create. When he gets around six to eight feet (from the basket), he’s so long and he can jump so high that he can finish any way he wants to, whether it’s a reverse layup, a dunk or some type of crazy shot,” Cheatham said. “Plus, if he’s doing that, we’ve got some guys that can shoot it well enough that we can kick it out to the shooters, just creating chaos.”
Even the Raiders’ bench players executed well on both ends of the court while outscoring the Cougars in the final quarter. Cheatham said they played their roles and did a great job defensively.
“Coming into the season, we weren't sure how deep we were going to be, but I think our bench actually showed that we’re deeper than we anticipated,” Cheatham said.
