Lamar athletes make history on signing day

Two local athletes are making history for Lamar High by becoming the first to sign at the collegiate level from their respective sports.
Tennis player Annabelle Simmons and volleyball player Kaylee Brown were accompanied by family and friends Thursday morning as they signed their letters of intent to play at the college level.
Simmons has played tennis since she was five years old, and having the opportunity to play at Jones College is a dream for her.
“I'm really excited and grateful for the opportunity,” Simmons said. “I worked really hard for this, so it's great to know that it's all working out.”
“Jones definitely has one of the top junior college tennis programs in the state, and coach Buffington has a really great program and mindset in tennis, and I really like that,” Simmons added.
One of the things Simmons will miss about playing at Lamar is her friends, but she is ready for the next journey at Jones with high aspirations to hopefully win a championship one day.
“I'm real proud of her,” said coach Anthony Hyatt. “We’ve been working with Annabelle since she was 10 years old, and just to see all the hard work pay off, it’s really exciting for her and for everyone that's kind of helped get her to this point.”
“I think she's going do well. She's prepared herself by playing a lot of competitive tournaments, and she's such a bright young person that she'll do great with academics and athletics. I have full confidence in her,” Hyatt added.
Fellow student Kaylee Brown has played volleyball since she was 14 and is excited to continue playing at Mississippi University for Women.
“This moment is just really indescribable,” Brown said. “I will never stop taking this moment in because it's an amazing and great feeling.”
“The campus was beautiful, and the coaches I've talked to were really sweet, and this is one of the best schools in the state,” she added.
Brown plans to pursue nursing and intends to maintain a high GPA, but understands that trying to do both will not be a walk in the park, but she is ready for the challenge.
Not only has Brown made history by becoming the first Lamar volleyball player to play in college, but she was a member of the volleyball team that brought the school its first state title in the sport this year.
“It's amazing to watch this because Kaylee really jumped all into what Lamar volleyball was,” said Coach Courtney Schimelpfening. “She's been working so hard, and it just means the world to us that she is getting this honor and going on to the next level.”
“I hope that she continues to work hard like she did because that's what got her here and that's her work ethic. I want her to continue to have the confidence and really embrace the next couple of chapters of her life,” Schimelpfening added.
