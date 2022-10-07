The Meridian Police Benevolent Association held the 28th annual Four-Person Scramble on Friday morning at Lakeview Golf Course. Proceeds from the event will benefit a variety of causes, including Christmas With a Cop, sponsoring baseball and softball teams and providing scholarships for members’ children.
Lakeview Golf Course hosts MPBA Four-Person Scramble
