The West Lauderdale Knights (9-1, 4-1 Region 4-4A) and the Gentry Rams (6-4, 2-2 Region 3-4A) went down to the wire on Friday night in the first round of the MHSAA 4A playoffs.
West Lauderdale went to the ground game in the second half after the Knights gave up three interceptions prior to halftime, and quarterback Jackson Parker bounced back with a touchdown pass to Landon Vaughn to force overtime.
Vaughn and Parker continued to play hero from there. Vaughn snagged an interception along the sideline on the Rams’ first overtime possession, and Parker scored a 5-yard touchdown rush on the next play to secure a 26-20 home victory for the Knights.
“It felt amazing. Being a senior, knowing that I get to carry us on to the next week, it felt amazing,” Parker said. “I think it was probably one of our best games overall as a team.”
The Rams opened up the scoring on the night with two long rushing touchdowns on their first two drives. Parker responded on the next drive with an 18-yard touchdown rush up the middle to make it a 14-7 game with just under six minutes to play in the first quarter.
Running back Caleb Collins dragged a Rams defender into the endzone early in the second quarter, but the Knights still trailed 13-14 after a missed extra point attempt. Collins, who finished with 139 yards rushing, had one of his best games of the season according to Parker.
West Lauderdale coach Brock Clay said the Knights are built on the run game, and their strategy against the Rams’ big defensive front was to blast them out of the trenches.
“We’ve got a big offensive line as well. We pride ourselves on our offensive line, and we got behind those guys tonight,” Clay said. “We run the football. We had to get into that tonight, and we were able to come out victorious with it.”
The Knights completed just four passes for 45 yards to the Rams’ nine for 133, 51 of which came on a passing touchdown in the third quarter that put the Rams up 20-13.
However, with less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Parker and Vaughn connected when it counted on fourth down. Vaughn sold a fade route to the defensive back covering him before he cut inside on a slant and dove for an 8-yard touchdown catch that tied the game at 20-20 following a Cooper Luke extra point.
“I actually told our coach that we just need to quit throwing the football. They finally loaded the box with nine players when we were close to the endzone,” Parker said. “He ran a great route, and I threw it to him.”
Vaughn flashed his strong hands again when he picked off the Rams’ quarterback on the first overtime possession to give his offense another shot at victory.
“It felt great to be able to put us on offense. I knew we’d be able to get it in,” Vaughn said. “We came out a little slow (on defense), but overall I think we came out and I think we played better than they did offensively.”
Prior to overtime, the Knights ran the ball 60 times for 240 yards. Most of their rushes went straight into the gut of the Rams’ defense, which caused the Rams to put more defenders in the box as the game wore on.
“They were a challenge, but I felt that we did a pretty good job of containing them,” West Lauderdale offensive lineman Paxton George said. “(The running game) was solid. We picked up yards when we needed to, and it went pretty good.”
The Rams loaded the box once again following an illegal substitution penalty on their defense, and the Knights took full advantage. Parker faked a handoff before rolling around the right side and into the endzone for a 5-yard touchdown that gave the Knights the 26-20 win.
“We’ve just got to do the little things. That’s one thing we strive for here,” Clay said. “We had too many missed tackles, let them break too many tackles in the first half, we turned the ball over a couple times. It’s a game of inches, that’s what I told them (at halftime). We won the inches in the second half.”
Next up, the Knights hit the road to play Houston in the second round on Friday night.
