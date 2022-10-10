Kicker Trey Murphy lifts Trojans over Leake Central in double OT 23-20

The Northeast Trojans needed to pull out all the stops to get past Leake Central, and it took more than four quarters to get the job done.
With both teams struggling to move the ball offensively, the Trojans had to rely on special teams to lift them to a 23-20 victory.
After a scoreless first quarter, Leake Central’s Jarkea Reed put the first points on the board with a 15-yard rushing touchdown, giving his team a little momentum.
The Trojans quickly responded by charging down to the goal line with a five-yard touchdown from senior running back Quonderius Simpson, evening the score 7-7 at the half.
Once again, the defenses held each other to another scoreless quarter in the third, but the game quickly picked up in the fourth as sophomore Jase Jimison blasted his way down the field for a 35-yard rushing touchdown just minutes into the quarter.
Leake Central seemed to have their back against the wall after suffering a sack from Northeast’s Maddox Daugherty, but a punt fake landed them in the right position to even the score again.
With two minutes left in the game, Leake Central capitalized with another big run from Reed to take the lead, but a blocked field goal by the Trojans’ defense gave them a chance to respond.
Simpson answered the call for the Trojans with a 50-yard kickoff return touchdown to tie the game 20-20, but a failed field goal attempt sent the game into overtime.
After both teams failed to strike past the goal line, senior kicker Trey Murphy redeemed himself with a 10-yard field goal to seal the victory for the Trojans in double overtime.
“I just had to clear my mind,” Murphy said. "I was nervous on the first attempt and wanted to come back and get this one, so I just cleared my mind.”
“I'm proud of my kids because we faced adversity all night,” said coach Dillon Mitchell. “It was up and down game, but we kept fighting and never quit.”
Mitchell added that this was a big win for the Trojans and allowed them to push for the playoffs this year, and the defense played a significant role in getting them over the hump.
“We played a great football team, but we just made more plays, and our defense stood tall when we needed them,” Mitchell said.
“The defense coordinator and my defensive assistant coach put together a great game plan this week, but our kids just played hard, and I’m most proud of our effort and energy.”
The Trojans (4-3) travel to Choctaw Central (3-3) next Friday.
