Jones' 6 touchdowns leads RCA to 6th straight state title

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — John Benny Jones scored one touchdown for each of Russell Christian Academy’s six state championships in six years, including the one it won Friday night.
Against Jacksonville Christian, the RCA senior quarterback threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 170 yards and three scores as the Warriors beat the Thunder 44-22 at Tuscaloosa Christian to win the school’s sixth-straight Alabama Christian Education Association eight-man football state championship.
It capped off a strong season for Jones, who was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. In addition, Jones was selected as an All-Conference linebacker and the All-Around Player of the Year in the ACEA’s eight-man football league, also known as the Christian Football Association (CFA).
“I loved it because it was my last year, and I had to go out with a bang,” Jones said.
RCA scored its first touchdown on a 21-yard carry by Jones with 10:20 left in the first quarter. He completed his first touchdown pass with 6:25 to go in the first when he hit Kam Darden from 11 yards out and made it 14-0 when he ran in the two-point conversion.
Gabe Brinson hauled in a short pass from Jones and ran 92 yards to pay dirt, and Jones found his younger brother, Ty Jones, on the two-point conversion to put RCA ahead 22-0 with 2:10 left in the first quarter.
A 5-yard touchdown run by Jones at the 9:34 mark in the second gave the Warriors a 28-0 lead, but Jacksonville Academy finally got on the board after a touchdown run with 7:09 to go before halftime to cut RCA’s lead to 28-6. Jones responded with a 43-yard touchdown run and handed it off to Ty Jones on the two-point conversion to give RCA a 36-6 lead with 5:53 remaining in the second.
The Warriors sputtered a bit on offense after that, not scoring again until 1:55 remaining in the third quarter on a 44-yard pass from Jones to Darden. The Thunder scored one more touchdown before halftime and hit a touchdown pass with 3:37 left in the third quarter, but RCA held Jacksonville Academy scoreless in the fourth to secure the win.
“We had a good game plan for them tonight,” Warriors head coach Andy Braddock said. “We knew the players we had to shut down, and we keyed and doubled up on them, and we got the job done. I’m proud of them.”
With five state championships entering Friday’s contest, it may have felt like a given that RCA would end up on top at the end of the season, but Braddock said it was far from a sure thing in 2022.
“Nobody felt like we would be here tonight,” Braddock said. “This group just has more grit than any team I’ve ever coached and just had heart all year. We were behind in several games and went into halftime being behind, and they came out (in those contests) and came back and won it, which just shows the grit they have.”
“We had to work for it more over the summer because we didn’t have as many people as we did last year. The whole team just came together and worked as one throughout the whole year,” Jones said.
Brinson finished with 137 yards receiving to lead RCA, and Dennis Childress had nine tackles and three sacks on defense. Aiden Burns caught two interceptions for the Warriors, and RCA also recovered two fumbles on defense, one inside its own red zone early in the game.
RCA’s Noah Harbour was named an All-Conference offensive lineman in the CFA, while Childress was an All-Conference defensive lineman. Darden was selected All-Conference defensive back, and Brinson made All-Conference at wide receiver.
Jones said he was grateful to win a championship all four years of his high school career, and he had some parting advice for his younger brother, as Ty Jones has two more seasons ahead of him.
“Get in the weight room, and don’t give up,” Jones said.
