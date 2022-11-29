John Douglass steps down as MHS football coach

The Meridian High School head football coach, John Douglass, announced to the MHS football team on Monday that he will not be returning as head coach.
“I would like to thank Coach Douglass for everything he and his coaching staff have done for the Wildcat football program,” said Dr. Cheyenne Trussell, Athletic Director.
At this time district and school officials will begin the search for the next head coach of the MHS football program with a goal to have a new coach in place by March 2023.
The position announcement will be posted on the MPSD, MHSAA, and MAC websites.
The district thanks the community in advance for their patience as the school begins the search process for the next coach to lead the Wildcat Football Program.
