Soccer is a physically taxing sport.
It requires its athletes to sprint up and down a large field for the duration of every match as they battle for possession of the ball.
Only goalkeepers are spared from this physical toll. However, in a low-scoring game where every goal can be the deciding score and the keeper is the last line of defense, they are the most mentally taxed players on the team.
“Once they get past everybody else, it’s up to you at that point,” West Lauderdale Knights girls soccer coach Brandon Rodgers said. “It definitely takes a strong personality to do it because that is the last person on the field blocking the goal.”
Anna Kate Humphries, who commands the goal for the Knights, said the toughest part of playing goalie is taking the blame and feeling at fault when a ball sinks into the net behind her.
“I just have to keep in mind that it goes through everybody else before it gets to me,” Humphries said. “That's how I keep myself going. I don't get too down on myself, but I definitely push harder and keep going after every game, no matter if we won or lost.”
A solid keeper needs to have a few mental tools to excel in the goal. They need to be able to forget about goals that have gotten by them in order to properly prepare to stop the next shot.
They also must possess the ability to read the game and strong leadership skills to be able to guide their teammates, according to Rodgers. Humphries leads by example through her work ethic and her positive attitude.
“You always need to keep your head up and encourage others, and give criticism, whether it's good or bad,” she said.
In addition to a toolkit of mental abilities, goalies need to have agility, good footwork, strong hand-eye coordination and quick reaction times. Extra height and length are useful for the 6-foot Humphries in the goal as well. Humphries said footwork and reaction time drills have been useful in improving her keeper skills.
“Her agility is pretty top-notch,” Rodgers said. “She’s really quick, and obviously she’s a taller player too. In terms of the shots that come in the air, she’s really solid for anything in the air.”
The Knights (6-1-1) have not lost much this season, and Humphries is a big part of their success. She racked up 20 saves while giving up just four goals through the first three games of the season.
“So far she’s done really well,” Rodgers said. “She’s one I know I can depend on if they get past our back line. I feel comfortable with her being back there. I never really worry about shots that other teams are taking or anything like that because I know she’s very experienced back there and can do a good job.”
Humphries has played soccer since she was four, and she was put in the goal in ninth grade. She has performed well enough for the Knights and the Alliance Futbol Club that she received an offer to play keeper for Mississippi College, which she signed earlier this month.
Rodgers said college soccer scouts generally look for players who are good teammates and possess solid character and strong abilities on the field.
“They said they like my height and how if I'm doing something wrong, I can adjust to it quickly and I can adapt faster than most people. They like my length, my width and how far I can dive,” Humphries said.
