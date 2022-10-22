Former NBA player Derrick McKey returned home to Meridian Friday to be honored for his achievements and contributions to the community. The basketball standout was recognized as the city named the basketball courts at Highland Park “The Derrick McKey Basketball Courts.”
“I’m honored and blessed,” McKey said. “This celebration is more about the community and all those who come before me. My name may be up here, but I’m representing so many.”
“It’s truly a privilege having this court dedication, but I’m just happy that the kids will have a place where they can spread their wings,” McKey added.
During the ceremony, McKey, a 1984 graduate of Meridian High, was reunited with former classmates, teammates, and Billy Clearman, who coached him at MHS.
“It’s been a great journey for Derek,” said Clearman. “The greatest thing about Derek is that he never forgot where he came from. He was an excellent player who worked hard and a great team player.”
“I just salute him for his effort, his hard work, and his giving back to the kids in the community, and I know his mom would be very proud,” Clearman added.
“Derrick provides hope for a lot of young people,” said Ricky Hood, the executive director of East Miss. Boys & Girls Club. “He’s a great example of what giving back truly means and I think it’s great that the city is recognizing by naming the courts after him.”
At the University of Alabama, McKey was recognized as one of the nation’s best college basketball players. He was later selected by the Seattle Supersonics as the ninth overall pick of the 1987 NBA draft, where he spent the following six seasons.
At the start of the 1993-94 NBA season, he was traded to the Indiana Pacers, where they reached the NBA Finals in 2000. McKey then spent the last of his career playing with the Philadelphia 76ers.
In addition to his professional career, McKey is known for giving back to the community. For more than 20 years, he’s hosted the Derrick McKey Basketball Camp, a free clinic for boys and girls.
“We’ve been doing this camp for over 20 years, and it’s been a great community effort to keep it going,” McKey said. “Besides teaching the kids about basketball, we also teach about life values and how to be a good person,” he emphasized. “We want to show them they can be much more than just an athlete.”
