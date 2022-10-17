Highland Park basketball courts to be named in honor of Derrick McKey

The professional achievements and hometown commitment of former NBA player Derrick McKey will be recognized with the naming of the basketball courts at Highland Park in his honor.
A dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting for the Derrick McKey Basketball Courts is scheduled at the Meridian park on Friday, Oct. 21, at 12 p.m.
“This is something that should’ve been done a long time ago. Derrick is the first player from Meridian to ever play in the NBA,” Meridian Parks & Recreation Director Thomas Adams said. “For me personally, he was one of my basketball idols throughout my high school, college, and professional basketball career.”
A 1984 graduate of Meridian High School, McKey was recognized as one of the nation’s best college basketball players in his three years at the University of Alabama. He was selected by the Seattle Supersonics with the ninth overall pick of the 1987 NBA draft.
McKey spent the following six seasons in Seattle. At the start of the 1993-94 NBA season, he was traded to the Indiana Pacers. He and the Pacers finally reached the NBA Finals in 2000. McKey then spent the 2001-02 — the last of his career — with the Philadelphia 76ers.
In addition to his professional career, McKey has been a standout with his philanthropy. For more than 20 years, he has given back to his hometown community by hosting the Derrick McKey Basketball Camp, a two-day free clinic for boys and girls ages 9-17.
“Derrick has been an inspiration to many young basketball players down through the years who have attended his free basketball camps,” Adams said. “I think that we need to recognize people while they are still here with us.”
Highland Park is located at 1720 Jimmie Rodgers Drive.
