Meridian couple Anna & Daniel Wile competed in the Heart O' Dixie Triathlon Saturday at the Neshoba County Fair. Anna was the overall top female and Daniel came in second place.
photos by Jason Dyess/ Special to The Star

Anna Wile of Meridian was the top female in the Heart O' Dixie Triathlon at the Neshoba County Fair with a time of 2:15:56.
Daniel Wile of Meridian finished second in the Heart O' Dixie Triathlon at the Neshoba County Fair with a time of 2:02:55.

