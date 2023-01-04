Great Scorpion Trail Run returns Saturday

The Great Scorpion Trail Run is returning to Meridian’s Bonita Lakes Park on Saturday. Named after the scorpions that call the park home, the trail run features a 50K, a 25K and a 12.5K.
Proceeds from The Great Scorpion Trail Run benefit the National Alopecia Areata Foundation. Sponsors and runners have generated $18,560 to help fight Alopecia since the first Great Scorpion Trail Run was held in 2018.
Race registration costs are listed as $90 for the 50K, $70 for the 25K and $60 for the 12.5K.
Packet pickup will be held at the Threefoot Hotel on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the sixth Great Scorpion Trail Run will be held on Saturday. The 50K starts at 6:30 a.m., the 25K starts at 7 a.m., and the 12.5K starts at 7:15 a.m.
Medals will be handed out to race finishers, and a scorpion patch will be given to the first 250 to register for the run.
Awards will be given to the top finishers. Last year, Jonathan Faryadi finished first in the 50K, Christopher Mixon finished the 25K in first, and Jackson Stroud finished first in the 12.5K.
Runners can register at ultrasignup.com. For more information, visit greatscorpiontrailrun.com.
