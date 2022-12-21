If you were looking for some action over the holidays, Lamar had it with its annual Christmas tournament, which concluded Tuesday night in a matchup against the Union Yellowjackets.
The Lady Raiders walked away with an easy win, while the boys failed to get the victory late in the fourth.
Lamar girls 73, Union girls 36
Sophomore forward Aryah Grace had a monster game for the Lady Raiders, putting up big numbers that led to a first-quarter explosion. Grace finished with a double-double of 24 points and 17 rebounds.
The Lady Raiders sealed the game early with their aggressive defense.
Point guard Blake Hart added 26 points and dished out six assists. Reece Shaffer had 11 points and five steals. Sarah Dudley chipped in with eight points, ten rebounds and five blocks.
“I believe we had a good ball game,” said Joe Miller. “This is our first game back as a complete team because we’ve been dealing with injuries, the flu and COVID. We moved the ball very well and put up some great numbers early.”
“The Union girls are having a good season, and I knew we needed to hit them with pressure from the beginning. We had some good traps, which led to steals. When we press and play fast, I think we play better,” Miller added.
Union boys 50, Lamar boys 46
The Raiders started off hot, outscoring Union 18-11 in the first quarter, but they struggled to get things going when the Yellowjackets switched to their zone defense.
Union outscored the Raiders for the next two quarters. With a chance to tie the game, the Raiders fell short of scoring a basket.
U'darrion Hickmon and Michael Lee Buffington each had 13 points for the Yellowjackets.
For the Raiders, Spence Hannigan notched in 22 points and pulled down five rebounds.
“I thought we came out pretty hard and did a good job against their zone,” said coach Seth Cheatham. “I have to give credit to Union. They fought hard and had a good run in the second half.”
“I feel like our guys kind of rushed a little bit. We must learn to stay under control and not let the moment get too big for us. That's why we do these tournaments so that they can learn. We don't typically get close games like this, so it was a great opportunity for our guys to learn from it,” Cheatham added.
The Raiders will be back in action against East Rankin Academy to kick off the new year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.