Following strong showing at Masters, Andy Ogletree turns pro

Fresh off winning the Silver Cup as low amateur at the Masters, 2019 U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree has turned professional. He has signed with Rock Sports Group to oversee the management of his career.
A 22-year-old from Little Rock, Ogletree comes to the professional ranks after a sensational amateur career that ended last week with a 34th-place tie at the Masters, earning him low amateur honors. He was paired with 2019 Masters champion Tiger Woods during the first two rounds.
“My amateur golf career was an absolute blast, and last week at the Masters is the perfect way for it to end,” Ogletree said. “I’ve had so much fun, met so many great people and have so many incredible memories, but it’s time for me to test my game at the next level, against the best of the best.
“The game has taken me to so many special places already. I cannot wait to see where it will take me in the future.”
Ogletree was 4-over par after the first four holes at the Masters but played the remaining 14 holes of the opening round in 3-under. He shot 70 in the second round the make the cut, then played the final two rounds 1-under. That performance helped vault him to No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and No. 3 in the Golfweek/amateurgolf.com Player Rankings.
The highlight for Ogletree prior to last week was the 2-and-1 victory over John Augenstein in the championship match to win the 2019 U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst (N.C.) Resort’s No. 2 Course. Ogletree was 4 down after the first five holes in the match and trailed during 29 of the 35 holes. He earned his first outright lead in the match on the 32nd hole before ending the match three holes later.
The U.S. Amateur victory propelled Ogletree to a spot on the U.S. Walker Cup team at Royal Liverpool last September. Ogletree captured a crucial point in Sunday singles, which ended in a 15 ½ to 10 ½ victory or the Americans.
Other notes regarding Ogletree’s career:
·A GCAA All-American in 2019 and 2020 at Georgia Tech, he collected two top-10 finishes in three events in spring 2020 before the season was halted because of COVID-19.
·He played in three PGA Tour events this year and two majors (U.S. Open, Masters).
·He won the prestigious Monroe Invitational by two shots in 2019 at Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford, N.Y.
·After qualifying fourth in the 72-hole stroke-play portion of the Western Amateur at Crooked Stick this summer, he was defeated in the quarterfinals on the 20th hole by Ricky Castillo.
“I’m thrilled to be working with someone who is not only a great golfer, but a quality individual,” said Mac Barnhardt, president of Rock Sports Group. “I’m excited to be part of Andy’s journey and help him reach his enormous potential.”
Ogletree begins his professional career with five proud sponsors: Titleist, International Golf Logistics, Peter Millar, New South Ford in Meridian and Southern Pipe and Supply, also in Meridian.
