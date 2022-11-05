The playoffs are underway, and this 3A matchup was everything and more for those looking for intense Friday night football.
The Enterprise Bulldogs (8-3, 3-2 Region 5-3A) fought hard to the end, but constant miscues kept them from advancing to the next round as they fell at home to Magee (7-4, 3-2 Region 6-3A) 13-10.
Following Magee’s failed field goal attempt to start the game, the Bulldogs charged down the field to score a 50-yard rushing touchdown by junior running Ja’karius Pickens, who blasted through Magee’s defense most of the night.
Magee went scoreless in the first quarter due to multiple penalties at the goal line, but after a bad punt snap from the Bulldogs into their own endzone, Magee picked up an easy touchdown to even the score 7-7.
The mistakes continued to work in Magee’s favor as a fumble by the Bulldogs led to a 55-yard touchdown return by DaQuon Levy, extending the lead to 13-7 to end the half.
Enterprise started the fourth quarter strong with some big runs from Zee Sims, who led the Bulldogs down to the goal line for a successful field goal attempt to cut the lead down to three.
The momentum quickly shifted as the Bulldogs caused a fumble by Magee late in the fourth, opening an opportunity to take the game into overtime or go for the win.
With the clock ticking down, all eyes in attendance focused on the Bulldogs to make something happen in the red zone. Everything seemed to be clicking for the Bulldogs, but a bad field goal snap sent them packing early.
“Our guys played tremendously well, and they played hard against a really good football team,” said coach Enterprise coach Kelly Jimmerson. “We made some crucial mistakes which led them to score, and sometimes that’s how the game falls.”
“Despite this loss, I told my seniors that this game doesn’t define them. They’re going to go do some great things bigger than this. Now it’s time for the young guys to step up and fill those shoes, and we’re looking forward to next season,” Jimmerson added.
Magee will host Jefferson County for the next playoff matchup on Friday.
