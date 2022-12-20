Earlier this month, the Northeast Lauderdale girls basketball team beat Enterprise to hand the Bulldogs their only loss of the year. When the teams met again on Monday, Enterprise avenged the loss with a 60-46 victory at Northeast Lauderdale.
However, history repeated itself when the boys teams matched up. Northeast Lauderdale handily defeated the Enterprise boys 64-29.
Enterprise girls 60, Northeast Lauderdale girls 46
A last-second free throw gave the Northeast Lauderdale Trojans a 39-38 road win against the Enterprise Bulldogs earlier this season. The Bulldogs played a much cleaner game this time around while dominating the boards Monday night to take home a 60-46 win.
Northeast Lauderdale jumped out to a 3-0 lead to open the game, but Enterprise quickly heated up from there. The Bulldogs took a 17-11 lead into the second quarter.
The Bulldogs went into halftime up 35-26 before extending their lead in the second half. While the Trojans battled throughout the game, the Bulldogs never relinquished the lead they took early in the first quarter.
“(We played) really well in the first half, not as well in the second half,” Enterprise coach Justin Sollie said. “They wanted this one really badly, and they did a great job of closing it out even when it got ugly.”
The Bulldogs passed often and played unselfishly, according to Sollie. Emma Hill, Delayney Perry, Courtney Milsap and Whitley Harris all scored double-digit points for Enterprise.
Kylee Raye Dewitt missed Enterprise’s last game against Northeast Lauderdale, but she contributed eight points Monday night. Sollie said Dewitt is not just a solid passer and shooter, but she is also outstanding at sealing games with free throws.
“Kylee and Courtney run the show for us, and having both of them out there versus having one of them out there, it makes a huge difference,” Sollie said.
The Bulldogs sought to shut down Northeast’s LaTia Powe and Braylen Tingle, but they still got the ball in the basket a fair amount. Tingle finished with 28 points on 11 buckets, including four 3-pointers, and two free throws. Powe earned 11 points.
“We trusted the game plan,” Sollie said. “We’ve got to learn to use our aggressiveness with our feet as much as our hands, beat people to spots. If we beat people to spots, we’re good enough with the rest.”
Northeast Lauderdale boys 64, Enterprise boys 29
Early baskets by Davian Franklin, Troy Brown and Omarion McCann gave Northeast Lauderdale a 7-0 lead at home on Monday night. Enterprise’s Isaiah Baum hit two free throws and a 3-pointer to cut the Trojan lead to 7-5, but that was the closest the Bulldogs came to evening the score.
The Trojans set the tone by getting some early steals and converting them into points. Franklin finished the game with 16 points and six steals.
A shot by Enterprise’s Landen Ivey found its way into the basket late in the first quarter, but that was all Enterprise could accomplish on the offensive end of the court. The Trojans extended their lead to 24-7 by the end of the first quarter, and they went into halftime up 33-19.
The Bulldogs earned just six points in the third quarter and four points in the fourth before the Trojans won the game 64-29.
Northeast Lauderdale coach Lewis Lightsey said the Trojans’ guards are very good defensively, and their stingy defense created some points on offense. Franklin, Jeremiah Clark and Nehemiah Clark help the Trojans get easy baskets by getting steals, according to Lightsey.
Lightsey said Jeremiah Clark, who contributed 13 points on offense, is also an offensive spark plug off the bench. He can handle the ball well and shoot 3-pointers, which allows Franklin to get some rest on the bench.
Enterprise coach Will Tabor learned that his Bulldogs could not run with this speedy Northeast Lauderdale squad when the Trojans beat them 81-39 earlier this season, so he installed a game plan to slow down the Trojans on Monday night.
Tabor said the Bulldogs are learning to execute game plans on the fly, but they still need to get better at scoring and rebounding. Baum led Enterprise with 12 points, and Ivey added in 10 more.
“If you would’ve told me that we’d hold them to 64 points, I would have told you that it’s probably going to be a pretty good game. It’s just that we couldn’t score the ball,” Tabor said. “The one thing really killing us this year is being able to rebound. It’s something we work on every day.”
