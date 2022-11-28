ECCC mourns loss of Chris Clark

The East Central Community College family mourns the passing of Workforce Development Coordinator and ECCC Warrior golf coach Chris Clark.
Clark, 59, of Decatur passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Laird Hospital in Union. He was born July 27, 1963, in Kosciusko.
"We are all shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Chris," said East Central Community College President Dr. Brent Gregory. "Chris was not only a great co-worker and coach, but he was a friend to everyone on campus and his genuine personality will be missed by all at the college and in the community."
Clark graduated from Decatur High School in 1981. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and golf, baseball and tennis at East Central Community College. Clark graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1985, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree.
Clark worked for La-Z-Boy and East Central Community College. He coached the ECCC golf team and worked in the Workforce Development department where he oversaw training opportunities for district businesses and companies.
Clark enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and investing in the lives of students at Clarke Venable Baptist Church. Clark served as a deacon and often chaperoned student events such as Centrifuge, Mission Fuge and Disciple Now. Clark also taught the third and fourth-grade boys' Sunday School class at CVBC.
Clark is preceded in death by his father, Joe Clark; grandparents, Alton and Mattie Lee Johnson and Marzene and Odessa Clark. He is survived by his mother Carolyn Clark; wife, Sandy Hemmingway Clark; son, Luke Clark; daughter, Olivia Clark; brothers Kevin Clark and Stan Clark (Melba); nephews, Thomas and Andrew Clark; nieces, Riley Kate and Dru Sheppard; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Shannon and Johnny Sheppard; father-in-law, Wayne Hemmingway (Marie); mother-in-law, Sue Hemmingway.
