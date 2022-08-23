East Central Community College will start the fall sports seasons with the annual "Meet the Warriors" preseason pep rally scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The event will be emceed by DJ Aaron Tullos and music will be played before, during, and after the event for current ECCC students and the community to enjoy. Along with remarks from East Central's Director of Athletics Paul Nixon, DJ Aaron will introduce the 2022 East Central cheerleaders, golf, men's and women's soccer, and Warrior football teams.
The public is invited to this family-friendly pep rally which will be held in front of Huff Auditorium on the front of camps on Broad Street in Decatur. Fans and students are encouraged to come early and bring lawn chairs/blankets for seating.
Along with student-athlete introductions, the Wall O' Sound Marching Band and color guard, Centralettes dance team, and Warrior cheerleading squad will perform.
Aladdin Campus Dining, the college's food services vendor, will be serving dinner on the East Mall area just outside Mabry Cafeteria from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. The meal will include BBQ pulled pork, BBQ pulled chicken, mac and cheese, baked beans, chips, dessert, and a drink. ECCC students with meal plans eat free. The cost for all others is $8 per person.
In the event of rain, dinner will be available inside Mabry Cafeteria and the Meet the Warriors pep rally will be held in Huff Auditorium.
The East Central football team will kick off the 2022 season with a road trip to Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m. before hosting Holmes Community College in the home opener on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Bailey Stadium in Decatur.
The men's and women's soccer teams have already begun their fall seasons, and the next home dates include a non-conference men's match on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Andrew College at 4 p.m. The women's team will be back on campus on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. as the Lady Warriors take on Northwest Mississippi Community College.
The Warrior golf team tees up for the first tournament at Shiloh Ridge Athletic Club in Corinth on Monday, Sept. 12, and Tuesday, Sept. 13.
All ECCC sports news, schedules, and rosters can be found online at www.ecccathletics.com. All home football games and soccer matches can be watched live at www.eccclive.com.
For more information about Meet the Warriors, contact Paul Nixon, director of athletics, at 601-635-6402 or email pnixon@eccc.edu.
