Dr. Sonny Rush 5K Run and Walk set for Saturday

Dr. Sonny Rush loved the community of Meridian, where he performed around 20,000 surgeries during his career.
Now, Rush’s daughter, Callie Rush Waite, is giving back by organizing the Sonny Rush 5K Run and Walk, which will benefit The Dr. Gus A. "Sonny" Rush Memorial Fund.
The fund honors the life of Dr. Rush through a scholarship awarded to Lauderdale County students going into a medical field.
“My dad was a big advocate of the sports and athletics around our community,” Waite said. “He was a big advocate for education, and he loved Meridian so much.”
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17 at Meridian City Hall. Race day registration runs from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. A one mile fun run begins at 8:15 a.m., and a 5K run and walk begins at 8:30 a.m. There will also be an awards ceremony following the 5K.
Race registration for the 5K costs $20 and the Fun Run costs $15 until Oct. 15. After Oct. 15, the price for the 5K bumps up to $25 and the Fun Run cost moves to $20. Participants can register at time2run.raceentry.com.
Dr. Rush, known affectionally as “Dr. Sonny,” graduated from Meridian High School in 1970 before earning a degree from the University of Mississippi. He received his Doctorate of Medicine at University of Mississippi Medical Center and completed his residency training in orthopedic surgery and sports medicine at Ochsner Foundation Hospital in New Orleans.
He founded the Rush Sports Medicine Team in 1987 and Rush Sports Medicine Research in 1992. He passed away in August 2021 at the age of 68.
“He lived such a wonderful life,” Waite said. “He was so kind. His last piece of advice to our family was to be kind to everyone, and he truly lived that life. He was kind to every single person he met. It didn’t matter who you were or where you came from, he showed true genuine respect and love to everyone.”
