Cooper Luke flashes big-play potential as West Lauderdale tops Kosciusko 27-0

The West Lauderdale Knights (6-0, 2-0 Region 4-4A) proved yet again that they can win games on the ground and through the air in their 27-0 victory over Kosciusko (5-2, 1-1 Region 4-4A). The Knights scored three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown against a solid Whippets team.
“I’m very proud of the team. They played really well in all aspects. I know we had some breakdowns here and there, but that’s a really good football team. They’re going to be in the playoff run when it’s all said and done. Very proud, really don’t have any negatives right now,” Knights coach Brock Clay said.
Quarterback Jackson Parker and receiver Cooper Luke showed a special connection while connecting on six passes for 169 yards and a touchdown. Luke finished the night with 174 yards receiving, as he also connected with running back Caleb Collins on a 5-yard pass, and he added three tackles at defensive back.
“Cooper Luke played well again. He had some big catches early on,” Clay said. “Cooper has got a big play ability. It happened last week with us at Leake Central when he had two big plays. He had a big play right off the bat tonight.”
Luke’s biggest reception of the night came in the second quarter on a play the Knights prepared for all week. Parker set the defense up for a short pass while Luke went deep. The quarterback’s pass hit Luke just as he broke past the Whippets’ defensive backs, and he hauled it in and took off running for a 53-yard touchdown.
“We knew all week watching film that they were heavy-run, so we faked a little flat route and threw it over the top of their safeties,” Parker said.
Parker said Luke can beat opponents with both speed and physicality. Luke just focuses on doing what he can to help the offense put up points.
“I’m not the fastest or the most athletic, but I try to play my hardest and try to go out there and do whatever I can to get the ball,” Luke said.
Parker showed off some speed and physicality of his own Friday night by breaking tackles and breezing by Whippet defenders on the ground. The dual-threat quarterback scored a 21-yard rushing touchdown on the Knights’ opening drive before coming back with a 22-yard touchdown rush on their second drive.
“He can run it and throw it, and he just played amazing. He threw some great balls,” Luke said on his quarterback. “He’s the whole head of our offense. He controls everything. He calls the plays, runs them, makes sure everybody is ready. He does everything.”
Parker rushed for 154 yards, passed for 180 yards, and had a punt of 40 yards. Parker is not afraid to lower his shoulder to pick up some tough yards, but he said his speed allows him to outrun defenders when he needs to.
“Jackson is everything a three-year starter at quarterback and four-year starter on this team should be. He’s enjoying what he’s doing, he wants the team to do well, and I don’t know that there’s a better, more fierce competitor in the state of Mississippi than Jackson Parker,” Clay said.
On defense, the Knights needed to get stops early because they knew the Whippets would run the ball well coming into the game. Clay said he was proud of how well his defenders got through their blocks and kept points off the board. Defensive end Carson Smith racked up three and a half sacks rushing the passer.
“In the first half we played great. We played lights out on offense and defense. Our defense played amazing all game, but we came out really slow after half on offense, but we finally started to figure some stuff out towards the end and brought it back,” Luke said.
Next up, West Lauderdale travels to Louisville to face the Wildcats on Friday, Oct. 14.
