Co-Lin defeats the Warriors 26-14

The East Central Community College Warriors and the Copiah-Lincoln Community College Wolves matched up in Decatur for the Warriors’ final home game of the 2022 season on Thursday night. The Wolves defeated the Warriors, 26-14. With the loss, the Warriors fell to 0-8, 0-5 on the year while Co-Lin improved to 4-4, 2-3 on the season.
The contest started in ECCC’s favor as the Wolves muffed the opening kickoff allowing Elias Bell to jump on the loose ball in Co-Lin’s territory. The Warriors strung together a short, five-play drive that ended with a 32-yard field goal from Brandon Gilliam. Just two and a half minutes into the game, the Warriors led 3-0.
The Wolves responded with a touchdown drive that was finished off by a Bobby Shanklin Jr. four-yard halfback dive. The extra point was blocked by the Warriors to cut the lead to just 6-3.
The Wolves got great field possession early in the second quarter after the ECCC punter was ruled down as he scooped up a snap. Just two plays later the Wolf Pack’s Johnnie Daniels took it 15-yards for the score. After the point-after attempt, Co-Lin led 13-3.
Late in the second quarter, Co-Lin marched 97 yards on just seven plays to grow the lead to 20-3 as DeVon Tott connected with Jaylen Smith for a 57-yard toss and catch touchdown.
That lead held until the end of the first half.
The Warriors capitalized on a Treyon Wash interception in the third quarter and moved the ball 39-yard on nine plays. The drive stalled in Co-Lin’s territory, but Gilliam knocked in his second field goal of the night, this one from 38-yards out. The score pulled the Warriors within two possessions, 20-6.
Co-Lin threatened in the fourth quarter and scored on a fourth and goal half back run, but ECCC’s Wash blocked the point after try and Jaylin Thompson scooped and scored. The two-point play made it 26-8 in Co-Lin’s favor with just under 10 minutes remaining in the contest.
East Central scored on the final play of the contest, a hail mary pass as time expired that was tipped in the endzone before being hauled in by Josh Sykes from 59-yards out. The score closed out the game and finalized the 26-14 score.
The Warriors finished the night with 318 yards of total offense, the second most on the season behind the 389 ECCC produced against Holmes. Co-Lin posted 388. ECCC was balanced with 141 passing yards and 177 rushing yards.
Gabriel Larry finished with 141 yards on 10-of-27 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions, while Devontae Causey racked up 95 yards on 15 carries. Sykes led the receiving corps with two catches for 82 yards and a score, while Corey Goldwire hauled in three receptions. Gilliam finished the night with two field goals.
Defensively, TJ Thompson and Javonta Stewart led the team with eight tackles each, while Wash, Noah Tice, Cam Miller, Ryan Kimbrell, Tori Mulkey, and Max Walenta all teamed up for tackles in the backfield. Wash finished with one interception, two breakups, and two blocked kicks.
The Warriors are on the road next week for the 2022 season finale as the team travels to Poplarville to take on the Pearl River Community College Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be seen live at prccmedia.com.
