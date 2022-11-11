Clarkdale's Culpepper reaps the rewards of hard work

The opportunity to play college ball is given solely to the most talented athletes at the high school level. Only the quickest, the smartest and the strongest move on to the next level.
Clarkdale’s Cal Culpepper is quick. He led the Bulldogs’ baseball team in stolen bases last year, and he regularly scrambles out of the backfield to break off long runs on the football field.
Culpepper is smart. He has excellent anticipation as a shortstop and can see through defenses as Clarkdale’s starting quarterback.
Culpepper is strong. He demonstrates this by throwing 90 mph fastballs and launching footballs to hit receivers deep down the field.
However, what sets Culpepper apart from other talented high school athletes is not his physical or mental abilities. Culpepper, who signed with Southern Miss’ baseball program on Wednesday, has risen to the top because of his elite work ethic.
“Strengths are great and talents are great, and God blessed me with gifts, but the willingness to work is really what makes the difference between people,” Culpepper said.
Clarkdale baseball coach Scott Gibson said Culpepper is occasionally a vocal leader on his baseball team, but he often leads by setting an example with his unmatched work ethic.
“I've always taken the approach on the baseball field as an action leader,” Culpepper said. “I'm vocal, but I'm not that big vocal guy. I'm more of a leader by example. The way I approach that is I get my work done, but also keep my teammates accountable, but I just keep myself that much more accountable.”
Culpepper’s hard work pays off in games for the Bulldogs. Clarkdale advanced to the semifinal round of the playoffs last season, and Culpepper was a major contributor on his baseball team.
Culpepper has played baseball since he was five years old, and he is entering his sixth season on Clarkdale’s varsity team. When not throwing baseballs or doing it all on the football field for the Bulldogs, Culpepper played travel baseball for the East Coast Sox during the summers.
“To me, the number one thing about him is just how much of a competitor he is. He competes his tail off from the first pitch to the last pitch,” Gibson said. “Athleticism and instinct are the next thing. He’s got those things you don’t teach that are just God-given.”
Culpepper enjoyed all the sports he has played throughout his life, but he chose to pursue a future in baseball because he fell in love with the sport he was already excelling at. Now, Southern Miss has recruited him to pitch and play shortstop for the Golden Eagles.
“I love both of them because they're both so different,” Culpepper said. “I love fielding ground balls. It's like therapy to me. I love doing that, but there's nothing like getting on the mound and having a good outing up there.”
Southern Miss is getting a pitcher who put up a 9-1 record on the mound last season for the Bulldogs. Culpepper threw 110 strikeouts in 70 innings en route to a .785 earned run average on the season. He has a four-seam fastball, a two-seam fastball, a curveball and a changeup in his arsenal.
Culpepper is a solid fielder with good arm strength, and Gibson said he gets to balls better than anybody he has ever coached. He is also a plus hitter who batted his way to a .429 average last season. Culpepper racked up seven home runs, 19 runs batted in, 25 walks and 23 stolen bases in 2022.
“He’s the complete hitter at the high school level,” Gibson said. “He's just that engine that makes us go, and whatever we need, it seems like at that time he gives it to us.”
Culpepper said he will miss the relationships he has with his Clarkdale coaches and teammates, but now he has the opportunity to form new relationships at the next level. After a lot of prayer, he knew he wanted to take his talents to Southern Miss.
“I just felt peace that that was my home,” Culpepper said. “Their coaches are great, and they're just a blue-collar organization that plays the game right. That's what I want to be a part of.”
Culpepper is undecided on what he will study at Southern Miss, but he said he has a desire to go into coaching someday because of the impact that coaches have had on his life.
“I want to have an impact on young athletes that are just like me who didn't think they could actually accomplish it but did accomplish the goals that they had set in front of them, and watch kids grow up from boys to men, and just teach them how to play the game of baseball right, but also teach them how to be good young men,” Culpepper said.
