Clarkdale volleyball team wins big against SE 3-0

Focus and teamwork helped the Clarkdale volleyball team walk out of the Tigers’ den victorious Thursday night.
The Lady Bulldogs hit the road after suffering a loss earlier this week and responded by winning the district matchup over the Southeast Tigers in straight sets, 25-13, 25-15, and 25-14.
Clarkdale senior Avery Knowles, who made some big plays for the Bulldogs, used the game to refocus while reviving the team's chemistry.
“Last game, I wasn't doing my very best,” Knowles said. “I was getting down on myself about my performance last game, and I was just focused on doing it for everybody else but myself.”
“For this game, I really focused on just doing my very best and not allowing myself to focus on hitting the ball into the net or hitting it out, but just doing my very best and having fun,” she added.
The Lady Bulldogs held a commanding lead through every set with their team chemistry looking flawless. Head coach Stefanie Read spoke highly of her team's play.
“They all played with good energy and went out there and did their job,” Read said. “The game plan for this game was to slow the game down. We executed very well with good passes, solid sets, and some kills.”
The turnaround for volleyball is extremely fast, and the Lady Bulldogs stay ready through practice and preparation.
“We practice a lot, and we practice at a very fast pace to keep our momentum going,” Read said.
“It can become exhausting because we have practices in between, but we keep pushing through. One thing that helps is the love of playing with my team, so that's encouragement enough,” Knowles added.
The Lady Bulldogs will play another district matchup at home against Morton on Tuesday.
