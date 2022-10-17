The Clarkdale Bulldogs (7-1, 2-1 Region 5-3A) needed every one of Cal Culpepper’s big plays to top the Enterprise Bulldogs (6-2, Region 1-2 Region 5-3A) 16-13 at home on Friday night. Culpepper completed two passes for two touchdowns and kicked the game-winning field goal to defeat Enterprise for the first time since 2005.
“I think we played hard, I don’t know how well we played,” Clarkdale coach Bubba Brannan said. “We got physically whipped. Enterprise has a phenomenal team, and they’re tough and physical as always. They really whipped us for most of that game, honestly. We got some breaks, and that’s why I’ve been preaching to my kids do not quit. They never quit, and they pulled it out when it counted.”
The first half was a battle between hard-nosed rushers and even tougher defenses. Enterprise’s Ja Karius Pickens eventually drew first blood in the second quarter with a touchdown rush from about eight yards out, and a successful Wesley Roy point after attempt made it a 7-0 game.
Both teams attempted to move the sticks on the ground all game, as Enterprise rushed 41 times and Clarkdale rushed 39 times. Enterprise only threw three passes all game, and Clarkdale threw just five times. Each of the Bulldog offenses gave up an interception in the first half when they did choose to pass.
“The defense has been the backbone of this team, and I’ve said that from the beginning. Our defense does give up some yards now and then, but they bend but don’t break, as the old cliche is. They did that and it really helped,” Brannan said.
Enterprise scored again with 43 seconds left in the third quarter when Zykarius Sims blew past the Clarkdale defense and ran over 20 yards into the endzone to extend Enterprise’s lead to 13-0. Enterprise seemed to be top dog with a two-score lead and a defense that forced a turnover on downs and a punt on Clarkdale’s two third-quarter possessions. Then the fourth quarter changed everything.
The Clarkdale comeback began on the first drive of the final quarter when Culpepper bought himself some time in the backfield before chucking the ball up to Landon Belk. Belk came down with the ball and sprinted down the left sideline for a touchdown, but the score remained 13-6 after Culpepper’s PAT was blocked.
“We don’t call many pass plays. We called one, I went out there and knew I had to make a play,” Belk said. “I ran to the middle of the field, sucked him in and got back out. I knew the DB was on my back, so I had to go up and get it. I went up and got it and turned the corner.”
Clarkdale attempted an onside kick that failed, which gave Enterprise the ball at midfield, but Clarkdale got the ball back after forcing a punt. The Clarkdale Bulldogs quickly found themselves in the red zone with a chance to tie the game up.
Culpepper took the snap, rolled right and threw the ball directly at an Enterprise defender standing in the endzone. The defender tipped the ball up into the air, and Eli Swearingen snagged it for a touchdown. Culpepper’s kick was good this time to make it a 13-13 game with 4:06 to play.
“I’m not gonna lie, I just threw it. I saw him there, and I was the happiest I could be,” Culpepper said. “I play with a bunch of people who don’t quit. We don’t quit. Our coaches have instilled that in us that we don’t quit. It doesn’t matter what the score is, we’re always in the game.”
Disaster struck when an Enterprise rusher dropped the ball on the ground on what would be Enterprise’s final drive. Clarkdale’s Jaquarius Carter was in perfect position to pick up the fumble and give his team a chance to win.
“I looked up and saw the ball, so I just ran up and caught it,” Carter said. “It was a hard fight, but we played all four quarters.”
Culpepper sealed the deal with a 20-yard field goal. The home fans rushed the field while fireworks cracked in the distance following a failed kick return by Enterprise, and Clarkdale walked off with a 16-13 victory.
“Those are the moments I live for,” Culpepper said. “When I got the opportunity I just used that as confidence to say, “You know what? I’m here and I’m going to make it.’”
