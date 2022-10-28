Clarkdale rolls past Southeast Lauderdale 35-6

The Clarkdale Bulldogs exploded for five touchdowns in the first half en route to topping the Southeast Lauderdale Tigers 35-6 at Southeast on Thursday. Each of the Bulldogs’ scores came on rushes from five different players.
“We played good at times, not so good at times,” Southeast coach Wade Pierce said. “We were down several starters. We had two of our starters, two of our better players, get hurt right at the beginning of the ball game. That hurts when you’re already thin. We had to plug a bunch of younger guys in, and they played hard. I’m not upset with how they played.”
Isaiah Brown broke away from Tiger defenders at midfield and took the ball all the way to the endzone on Clarkdale’s first possession. On the Bulldogs’ next possession, quarterback Cal Culpepper scrambled out of the pocket at midfield. He did not find a receiver open downfield, but he did find space around the left side and carried the ball down the sideline and into the endzone to make it a 14-0 game.
Culpepper said his speed helps him make plays like his long touchdown run, but he emphasized that he could not pull that off without his offensive tackle hooking the pursuing defensive linemen.
“With a lot offenses, if a quarterback can’t run, then you can try to focus on certain plays. Anytime a quarterback (can pick up yards), either by scrambling or by designed runs, that just makes you have to defend a whole other element, so it definitely helps us,” Clarkdale coach Bubba Brannan said.
The Bulldogs recovered a fumble at the 15-yard line on the Tigers’ next possession, which set up a 2-yard touchdown rush by Parker Webb on a fake sweep.
“We run a misdirection similar to the Wing T from the shotgun. If you run your fakes right it’ll hold two or three people out of the play until they find out where the ball is, so it definitely helps open it up. We try to mix it up and attack the edge, inside and outside,” Brannan said.
Now 21-0, the Tigers fumbled once again, and Clarkdale’s Asher Alsobrooks recovered the fumble to give the Bulldogs a short field to work with. This time it was Lance Rawson who punched the ball in on a short rush up the middle. Brannan said the Bulldogs have won the turnover battle in most of their games this year, which has positively affected their play on offense.
“It’s definitely huge because it gives us a short field, a quick turnaround score, and that affects the other team when you can do that,” Brannan said.
Ladonya Adams capped Clarkdale’s scoring on the night with a touchdown rush from over 60 yards out, which put the Bulldogs up 35-0 going into halftime.
“I think we did most things right. We played hard, came out early and took care of business,” Brannan said. “(The running game) was good, it’s going to have to be a lot better next week. In the playoffs everybody is tough.”
The Tigers were held to three punts, two fumbles and a turnover on downs in the first half. They only got two possessions in the second half, one of which ended with a punt, but they made their last carry count.
Jelun Ivy found space from beyond midfield, evaded defenders downfield and ran into the endzone for the final touchdown of the night to cut the Clarkdale lead to 35-6.
“We ran the ball decently, at other times they stuffed us. We knew coming in that they had a really good defense,” Pierce said. “Defensively it’s kind of been the same way the past couple of weeks. We’ll do really good on first down, really good on second down, and on third down they’ll pop off a long run. We just haven’t been able to get off the field. We did tighten down in the second half and played a whole lot better.”
The Tigers (0-10) head into the offseason, while the Bulldogs (8-2) will prepare to play Hazlehurst in the first round of the playoffs next week.
