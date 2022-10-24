Clarkdale falls short to Union 14-7

The Clarkdale Bulldogs fought hard to the end but failed to cross the goal line when it mattered the most.
After getting a nail-biting victory over Enterprise last week, the Bulldogs returned home for a tough loss against Union 14-7.
The defenses played a significant role in the game’s outcome as both teams struggled to move the ball. Union relied heavily on junior running back Xavier Boler, who responded by getting the Yellowjackets on the board with a 12-yard touchdown late in the second quarter.
Down 7-0 at the half, the Bulldogs’ Eli Swearingen exploded for a 30-yard punt return to start the third, giving his team excellent field position to get on the board.
After many attempts to score, the Bulldogs finally stormed across the goal line with a 10-yard run from senior Lance Rawson, evening the score 7-7.
The defense stepped up late in the third as a tipped pass from Landon Belk led to an interception for the Bulldogs, but a missed field goal gave Union all the momentum heading into the final quarter.
Union’s quarterback Bug Hickmon executed some big runs to get his team down to the Bulldogs’ 29-yard line, and a 27-yard pass from Hickmon to Ky’Yon Harris completed the possession to give Union a 14-7 lead.
The Bulldogs received many opportunities to score, but penalties and miscues held them from moving the ball past the goal line.
“Things didn’t end the way we wanted, but I believe my guys played hard,” said coach Bubba Brannan. “We’re going to look at the film because there’s a lot of stuff we messed up, but our kids fought hard right up to the very end, so I’m proud of my kids.”
The playoffs are right around the corner, and the Bulldogs are set to play their last regular season game against the Southeast Tigers next Friday.
“I told my guys that we’re a good team, and we proved to everybody in our division, so I’m not scared to go up against anybody. I’m ready, and I know my guys are ready for the playoffs, but we got to take care of business next week,” Brannan added.
