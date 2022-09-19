Christian Knox has been named sports editor of the Meridian Star. He has four years of sports writing under his belt and has covered high school, college, and professional sports for various publications in Georgia and Tennessee.
“I’m excited to be in Mississippi to cover sports around Meridian and Lauderdale County,” Knox said. “Serving as sports editor of the Meridian Star is truly a dream come true.”
He comes to The Meridian Star from the Atlanta Civic Circle. Knox was a journalism and entrepreneurship student at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville until his graduation in May 2022.
As a student, he served as an editor and writer at student publications The Tennessee Journalist and SCOOP Magazine. He also wrote about sports for the Knoxville News Sentinel and the Marietta Daily Journal.
“I really developed as a sports writer under former Associated Press Sports Editors President John Bednarowski at the Marietta Daily Journal, where I spent three summers covering everything from youth boxing to professional rugby,” Knox said.
Knox hails from Smyrna, Georgia, where he was raised in and around sports. He began playing football for Whitefield Academy as an undersized offensive lineman and linebacker.
He also played tennis and wrestled for Whitefield. Repeated shoulder injuries forced him to retire from wrestling as a sophomore, and he left football behind after breaking his leg in a game as a junior. Knox became a tennis coach after departing from football, but he could not leave football behind for long.
“I’d wanted to be a writer since I was very young, and sports journalism allowed me to pursue a career in football and writing simultaneously,” Knox said. “As I covered other sports, I fell in love with the great stories that are just under the surface of every sport.”
"We're excited to have Christian join us at The Meridian Star," said Bill Graham, the editor of The Meridian Star. "He brings a wealth of talent to the position."
Knox can be contacted at cknox@themeridianstar.com.
