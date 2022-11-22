Childhood friends to play soccer at ECCC

Two childhood friends from Clarkdale High School will take the next step in their soccer careers together.
Goalie Katie Brook Smith and midfielder Brook Gibson signed a letter of intent to play soccer for East Central Community College on Friday.
“I'm really grateful to be able to continue my academic career at East Central and my athletic career playing soccer,” Gibson said. “I've always loved soccer, and I've played ever since I was four.”
“I'm just blessed beyond measure to be able to do that. I know most people can't, and I'm just really grateful for this experience,” Gibson added.
Alongside her is Smith, who is excited to play soccer at the next level.
"I'm very grateful for the opportunity East Central has given me,” she said. “I'm excited to play on an intense level with new teammates and a new coach, so that’s really exciting.”
Both Gibson and Smith have played soccer and softball together since they were six, and the opportunity to play together in college is a dream come true.
“We've been friends for a really long time, so it feels really good,” Gibson said. “I get to have one friend there that I know, and also make many more in the coming year. I feel like we'll continue to grow closer and closer as we get to stay in school together longer.”
Lucky is how Smith feels to have a piece of her coming to East Central. She feels that having Gibson there brings her comfort and believes it will make transitioning into college life easier.
During a visit to East Central, Smith said it felt like home and a good fit, and having the campus not too far from Meridian is a bonus.
“I just want to make the most of my time there,” Smith said. “Hopefully, I can go on to the next level after ECCC, but I hope that they can prepare me and make me the best player that I can possibly be.”
As for Gibson, her goal at ECCC is to be given a chance at the starting lineup, but she understands the process of getting there.
“I'm going to work as hard as I can and do the best I can,” Gibson said. “If the coach decides to give me that opportunity, then I will gladly take it, but if he doesn't, I will use all the tests I get to get better and better.”
Coach Will Vollor said Gibson and Smith made his first year at Clarkdale a smooth transition because of their competitive spirit and leadership.
“They're just really great players and great leaders,” Vollor said. “I believe that both will be very successful at the next level because of their good work ethic.”
“My advice to them both is to keep working hard. That's what's gotten them to where they are is hard work, and I will be rooting for them,” Vollor added.
