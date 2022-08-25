Brannan looks to build on success at Clarkdale

Bubba Brannan is looking to build on last season’s success as the new head football coach of the Clarkdale Bulldogs.
Brannan began his football coaching career as an assistant coach at Quitman for four seasons, followed by his first stint at Enterprise in the mid 2000s.
He was also head coach at Stringer for eight years before returning to Enterprise, where he spent the past seven years. Now, he's embracing his first year with the Bulldogs.
“Everything's been going really good,” Brannan said. “The kids have been working hard and have adjusted to the new coaches.”
“It's been a good transition, and we have a good class of seniors returning. We lost a lot last year, but we still have a strong bunch of players,” he added.
Coaching has always been a passion of Brannan's, and he’s brought that same energy heading into the season.
“Our goal here is to win, to be competitive, and to work towards the playoffs,” he said. “I told them, let's not go backward. The last couple of seasons have been much better for Clarkdale, especially last year, and we want to improve on that.”
Senior Cal Culpepper will run the show as quarterback for the Bulldogs.
“He's going to be solid for us,” Brannan said. “He’s a good quarterback and a solid leader for us on the field.”
Brannan said the team had been laser-focused during practice.
“They've been practicing hard,” said Brannan. “Everybody showing up with a good attitude, trying to learn what we're putting in.”
“We got a new system, so that's been a challenge trying to get everything polished in a short period of time, but they've had a great attitude,” he added.
“Every game is important, but the most important one is the one right in front of you,” Brannan said.
