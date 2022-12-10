CLINTON — Meridian needed to win on the road bad. They got one against the two-time defending 6A state champions.
Behind the play of Devin Portis, along with a big fourth quarter, the Wildcats got past Clinton 52-44 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
“This was big to get this win on the road. Clinton is going to be a 6A contender again, and to beat them over here is a really a tough task,” Meridian coach Ron Norman said. “Really proud of my kids. We’ve had a tough two weeks playing four games on the road, all in this area, and proud of the kids for persevering and sticking with it.”
The game was back and forth all night.
Meridian held a slim 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Clinton went on 9-4 run to take a 20-16 lead midway through the second quarter and ended up holding a 26-23 lead at halftime.
The Arrows then held a slim 36-35 lead at the end the of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was all Meridian.
The Wildcats opened up the quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 42-36 lead. After Clinton went on a quick 6-0 run to tie the game at 42, Portis hit a 3-pointer from the wing to give Meridian a 45-42 lead with just over three minutes to play. The Wildcats never trailed from that point.
The Wildcats outscored Clinton 17-8 in the final period.
“He got us a bucket every time we needed a big shot and played really well and stepped up tonight. We changed defenses, and they were shooting the ball a little early, so we’re glad they did,” Norman said. “We needed this win for our confidence after losing three games in a row on the road when we were winning in the fourth quarter, and finally one on the road is big.”
Portis had a game-high 15 points to lead Meridian, while Jordan Jones added 12 points for the Wildcats (5-3).
“Past few games we haven’t been able to finish games, so we were hungry and had to find ways to plays down the stretch and we were able to pull it out,” Portis said. “It was very exciting because our point guard was able to find me and I made shots. When that happens, it helps with confidence and (to be) able to make more shots.”
Kari Hamilton and Artavis Davis each had 11 points to lead Clinton (6-5).
“They made plays down stretch in the fourth quarter and we didn’t,” said Clinton coach Leonard Taylor. “We played well defensively, but they made some tough shots so give them credit.”
Meridian girls 60, Clinton girls 41
Syria Walker had a game-high 17 points as the Lady Wildcats raced past the Lady Arrows.
Eboni Alford added 12 points and Jamiya King had 10 points for Meridian (9-1). Jatoi Johnson had 10 points to lead Clinton (10-2).
