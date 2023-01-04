Big first half lifts Enterprise boys over Clarkdale

Enterprise’s Isaiah Baum got physical beneath the basket early in the Enterprise boys basketball team’s home game against Clarkdale on Tuesday. He hit four shots and a free throw in the opening minutes, and Zee Sims chipped in a basket to help Enterprise take an 11-0 lead.
Clarkdale cut into the lead to make it 17-12 at halftime, but the home team never trailed. Enterprise extended its lead to 33-16 by the end of the third quarter before coasting to a 40-29 victory.
Enterprise coach Will Tabor said stifling defense was key to his team’s early success and subsequent victory. Enterprise limited Clarkdale to 12 points on two baskets and eight free throws in the first half.
“Our defense in the first half was probably the best we could ever play,” Tabor said. “Our kids played hard tonight. I’m so proud of them for that.”
Enterprise missed some defensive rotations in the second half, but Tabor chalked that up to his players getting exhausted late in the game. The Bulldogs have limited bench depth, so their starters are on the court for most of the game.
“When you play that much and the kids are playing that much you’re going to have possessions where the kids kind of fall asleep, or they may be late to a rotation,” Tabor said. “29 points? I’ll take that any night.”
Enterprise got the win, but after averaging 10 points per quarter against Clarkdale, scoring the ball remains an issue for the Bulldogs.
“We still have so many problems scoring the ball. Going into halftime we had 17 points, and I feel like we left a lot of points out there in the first half,” Tabor said. “We’re getting good looks, we’re getting to the goal when we want to get to the goal, it’s just we can’t finish.”
After dominating early on offense, Baum provided plenty of points for Enterprise in the third quarter. He hit five baskets in the quarter, including two 3-pointers.
Baum, who can hit 3-pointers and power his way inside to score layups, has been Enterprise’s engine on offense all season. He led Enterprise with 26 points, but he also stepped up on defense against Clarkdale.
“Overall, it’s probably his best game. There’s been games where he’s probably scored more and all that, but all around tonight was his best game,” Tabor said.
Lance Rawson and Gavin Reynolds led Clarkdale with six points apiece after Clarkdale spread the offensive load around for most of the game. Clarkdale coach Drew Watson said his team played hard enough to stay in the game, but his Bulldogs could not find the basket often enough to cut into the Enterprise lead.
“It wasn’t because of a lack of effort, just a lack of execution. We played hard. The ball moved. For one, we didn’t make shots, and for two, we just didn’t take good shots,” Watson said.
The Enterprise boys victory followed a 68-40 victory over Clarkdale by the girls team. Kylee Raye Dewitt led the Enterprise girls squad with 18 points.
