Back to business for the West Lauderdale Knights

Heading into the new season, head football coach Brock Clay says it’s business as usual for the West Lauderdale Knights.
“It's just the mindset of how we do things here at West Lauderdale,” Clay said. “For us to stay competitive, we have to think this way, so after the season, we just kept right on going each day.”
The Knights finished 10-2 last season with a solid run in the playoffs, and after losing 24 seniors, Clay wants to ensure that this season isn’t a rebuilding but rather an opportunity to restructure what they already have.
“We've got a program that we're very proud of here as far as work ethic, dedication, and drive,” Clay said. “These kids have stepped right in, and even though there are going to be a lot of new faces out there on both sides of the ball, I think they're West Lauderdale guys.”
The Knights had a lot of coaching turnover during the offseason, and Clay has taken on another role by taking over the defense.
“Since I've been head coach, this is the first time we've ever lost two,” he said. “I'm taking over the defense along with Coach Garrett, who I’ve worked with for longer than anybody.”
“I’m very proud of how the kids have continued to approach practice and how they have understood the few changes,” Clay added.
Returning at quarterback is senior Jackson Parker, who has started for the Knights for the past two seasons.
“Jackson is such a talented athlete, and he's so dynamic with the ball in his hands,” Clay said. “Everybody knows that we like to run the quarterback and throw some, and he's very good at both aspects of our game.”
The main goal for the Knights this season is to win each play and to be in the discussion to become district champs.
“Our mission is to win the district and make the playoffs, but mainly I want us to win each play, win each drive, and win each quarter.” Clay said.
The Knights’ first game is against the Newton County Cougars Friday, August 26th.
“They’re a much improved program from where they were several years ago,” Clay said. “Coach (Bobby) Bass and crew does a really good job.”
“I think it will be a really good ball game and people will see a hard nosed physical game."
