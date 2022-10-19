AUSTIN BISHOP: Tap on shoulder turns into huge opportunity for EMCC softball

It’s a rare day when one of the nation’s top NCAA Division I programs rolls into a town of less than 1,000 to play a pair of softball games, but Friday will be one of those days.
A simple tap on the shoulder turned into an opportunity of a lifetime for the East Mississippi Community College softball team as the Lady Lions will play host to Mississippi State University and Northwest Shoals (Ala.) Community College for a three-game set beginning at 2 p.m. at the EMCC Softball Field in Scooba.
“This is a big deal for our girls,” said EMCC head coach Whitney Hawkins. “This is a big SEC school that you have seen play on TV and they are coming to play at your field.”
The first game of the day is set for 2 p.m. with EMCC and Northwest Shoals squaring off. Then at 4 p.m. Mississippi State — who finished the 2022 season at 37-27 and just two wins short of making the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City — will take on Northwest Shoals, followed by a 6 p.m. match-up between EMCC and MSU.
‘It’s really interesting,” Hawkins said about how Friday’s visit by the Lady Bulldogs came to be. “I was recruiting and felt a top on my shoulder and it was (MSU) Coach (Samantha) Ricketts. She said that their field was being worked on and we weren’t far away from Starkville and wondered if we would be interested in them coming to play us.” Hawkins said it didn’t take long for her to say “Yes.”
Hawkins said that both Mississippi State and Auburn are playing all of their fall games on the road this year due to construction, and that gives small school’s like EMCC a special opportunity.
The Lady Bulldogs, who are hoping to get in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth-straight season, have already played four games this fall, winning all four.
Mississippi Sate beat Bevill State (Ala.) Community College 10-0 on Sept. 30 in a game played at Starkville Academy, before traveling to Mississippi College on Oct. 14 to take an 8-4 win over the Lady Choctaws.
MSU went to Ellisville on Oct. 15 to face Jones College and Northwest Florida State, taking 5-1 and 8-4 wins.
“We are excited about them stepping on campus and maybe bringing some fans out that wouldn’t normally come,” she said. “People are going to be surprised about the facilities we have here.”
It is not uncommon for two-year programs to play four-year programs in the fall, but it’s not often that a community college gets to host a program from one of the best NCAA Division I conferences in the country.
“Hopefully it’s something we can do again in the future,” Hawkins said.
But for now, the focus is on Friday.
It’s one thing to go to a major university to watch a team play, it’s something very different for that school to come to our small town. Friday is an opportunity for Kemper County and the surrounding community to turn out and show their appreciation.
Austin Bishop, AKA The Old Sports Dude, has been covering high school, college, amateur, and professional sports since 1975 and is an ordained Assemblies of God minister.
