AUSTIN BISHOP: Remembering the coach who changed my name

Art Nester was one of the best high school football coaches Mississippi had to offer during the 1970s, putting together strong teams at Ackerman, Kosciusko, and Louisville as a head coach, posting an overall record of 66-20-1 — including a 10-0 mark at Kosy in 1972 — before deciding to leave the coaching business to pursue a career in hospital administration following the 1978 season.
Coach Nester passed away on August, 9 at the age of 82. While we have bumped into each other more than once over the years our paths first crossed in the fall of 1975 when he had just left Kosciusko High School to coach at arch-rival Louisville.
Coach Nester graduated from DeKalb High School in 1958, just three months before I was born two states away in Atlanta, Ga. and given the name of Clyde Austin Bishop, Jr.
I never played one down of football for Coach Nester, but he had a strong impact on me during my senior year of high school. Anyone who knows me understands that I love to tell a story, or two, or three. Coach Nester is the centerpiece of one of my favorite stories. It’s about the football coach who nearly changed my name.
He was the new head coach at LHS and I was writing stories about the football team for the Winston County Journal, the local newspaper. I had just turned 17 days before meeting him for the first time.
He was always kind to me and helped me get all the information I needed and was ready for an interview whenever I needed it.
When I met Coach Nester for the first time I introduced myself as Austin. He probably called me that a time or two, but eventually I just became “the press man.” I actually that that was pretty cool and somewhat a badge of honor. That lasted for a few games until it became pressman.
After the season I still worked with Coach Nester often because he was the Athletics Director at Louisville as well as the head football coach.
During that time Louisville was home to one of the best tracks in the area and the school hosted a lot of big track competitions and as director of athletics one of Coach Nester’s responsibilities was to coordinate the meet.
That takes a lot of manpower and he enlisted all of the coaches and teacher she could, but he still needed some students to help as well.
I was always eager to get out of class and quickly volunteered. And the day came that he finally chose me. I was thrilled.
In order for a student to get dismissed Coach Nester would have to write the teacher a note.
I ran to his office to get my note and watched as he wrote it. I knew there was little chance that he would remember that my name was Austin, but everybody knew I wrote sports, so surely a note to let “The Press Man” out of class to work the track meet would be effective. And even if it came out as pressman, that certainly would be good enough.
He handed me the note and I raced across the parking lot with it tight in my grip. As I walked down the hall toward class I gingerly opened the note and read it for the first time.
There it was a big as day … “Please Excuse PRESTON from class.” Not Austin, not The Press Man, not pressman, but Preston.
We laughed about that moment years later when I told him the story, He asked me the all important question, “Well, did it get you out of class?” I said, it idid. And truth be known, that’s all that really mattered.
He might have known me as Austin, or The Press Man, pressman, or Preston, but all that really matters to me is that Coach Nester knew me, and more importantly that I got a chance to know him.
Austin Bishop, AKA The Old Sports Dude, has been covering high school, college, amateur, and professional sports since 1975 and is an ordained Assemblies of God minister. He may be contacted by email at starsportsboss@yahoo.com or by phone at 601-938-2471.
