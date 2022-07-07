AUSTIN BISHOP: Even ballgames can change lives

It was just an insignificant moment in time, or was it?
How could a 13-year-old boy going to his first Major League Baseball game really amount to much in the scheme of things? Many boys have gone to many games, many times before and after that fateful night when I stepped into Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium for the very first time.
My parents who arranged for me to go to the game didn’t understand the dynamics of that moment, nor did my “Uncle” Johnny (who was actually a first cousin 20 years my senior) who took me to the doubleheader between my beloved Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates. And, quite honestly, neither did I.
But now, 50 years later, I do. And I’m thankful for that ballgame, that moment in time, and that path that night sent me on that has led me to this day.
So how did that seemingly innocent trip to a ballpark on July 7, 1972 change anything about my future?
Well, allow me to explain.
Until two years and nine months earlier I had never really cared for sports. Didn’t understand them, didn’t watch them, and most certainly couldn’t play them.
In October of 1969 I was at home sick and to pass the time I mindlessly flipped the channels (we didn’t have but three of them and one of those was PBS) on our TV until I ran across the World Series between the New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles (back then all World Series games were played during the day). I was immediately captivated.
I later learned that my birthplace of Atlanta had a Major League team, so I became a fan of the Braves. A year later my father’s Uncle Clyde, who lived in Atlanta, paid a visit to our home in Louisville, Miss. and began telling me stories of how he and his daughter would go to watch the Braves in person. I asked him what had to be hundreds of questions about what going to a real Braves game was like. Where did they sit? Who did they see play? What did it sound like, smell like, look like? I just had to know.
A year or so later my father and mother said that while we were visiting relatives in Atlanta that they would see if they could arrange for me to go to a game.
I immediately got out my Street and Smith’s baseball magazine and looked at the composite schedule in the back, and noted that on July 7 the Braves would be hosting the Pirates in a doubleheader. Back then they actually scheduled twin bills, which is two games in one day.
That night was all I could have imagined and more. I got see the great Hank Aaron play, my soon-to-be all time favorite Brave Phil Niekro warm up in the bullpen (our seats were located behind the Braves bullpen which was located in right field), Pirate greats Willie Stargell, Roberto Clemente, and Bill Mazeroski take the field, and home runs off the bats of Gene Alley and Earl Williams.
It is all so engrained in my mind that it just won’t fade away.
On that night, something changed in me. While I was introduced to professional sports a couple years earlier, those 18 innings of baseball I saw catapulted me into the direction of a career in sports. What that would be, I didn’t know
It came painfully clear over the next couple years that I wasn’t much of an athlete. So I thought about coaching, and did a little bit of that on the youth league level.
Eventually, as I kept learning about not only baseball, but football, basketball, tennis, golf, etc., I became interested in writing about the games I saw.
And that was a path that thrust me directly into the life I live and enjoy today.
How, you ask? Well, let’s think about it.
If I had not gone to that game that night, I may never have been captivated by sports. Had that not happened, my career path would have gone another way and I would never have met my wife Barbara and her son Ryan. If that had not happened our youngest son Bradley would not have been born, and I wouldn’t have had the chance to be a part of raising Ryan. If that hadn’t happened I would not have known my precious grandchildren, Harper and Easton.
Tonight (Thursday, July 7, 2022) my wife Barbara; my son Ryan and his wife Cassidy; their children Harper and Easton; and my son Bradley and his fiancé Olivia will all be walking into Truist Park in Atlanta to watch the Atlanta Braves host the St. Louis Cardinals in a Major League Baseball game 50 years to the date of when I saw my first game.
Why would we celebrate such a thing? After all it was just a ballgame, just a moment in time. Or was it?
Play Ball!!!
Austin Bishop, AKA The Old Sports Dude, has been covering high school, college, amateur, and professional sports since 1975. He is currently pastor of Great Commission Assembly of God in Philadelphia, Miss. He may be contacted by email at starsportsboss@yahoo.com or by phone at 601-938-2471.
