A warm welcome for Coach Lindsey

Meridian High School baseball coach Michael Lindsey, right, shakes hands with MHS athletic directory Cheyenne Trussell on Tuesday at the MHS multi-purpose building.

photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

Michael Lindsey, who was named head coach of Meridian High School Wildcats Baseball team, stands for a photo Tuesday at his introductory press conference at the MHS multi-purpose building.

Parents, coaches and school administrators congratulated coach Michael Lindsey on Tuesday as he prepares to take over as head coach of the Meridian High School Wildcats baseball program. Lindsey, who previously worked as an assistant coach under coach Eddie Easley, was named head coach by the MHS school board last week.

Lindsey said he wanted continue growing the baseball program throughout the school district to reach middle schoolers as well as elementary and high school students.

Meridian High School baseball coach Michael Lindsey, center, stands with his family Tuesday at a press conference introducing Lindsey to the MHS community.

 

Through baseball, he said he wanted to instill the values of discipline, dedication and determination in his players so they could take those lessons to become leaders in the community and responsible adults.

