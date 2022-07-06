A warm welcome for Coach Lindsey

photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star
Parents, coaches and school administrators congratulated coach Michael Lindsey on Tuesday as he prepares to take over as head coach of the Meridian High School Wildcats baseball program. Lindsey, who previously worked as an assistant coach under coach Eddie Easley, was named head coach by the MHS school board last week.
Lindsey said he wanted continue growing the baseball program throughout the school district to reach middle schoolers as well as elementary and high school students.
Through baseball, he said he wanted to instill the values of discipline, dedication and determination in his players so they could take those lessons to become leaders in the community and responsible adults.
