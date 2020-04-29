The announcement by the MAIS Tuesday that all spring sports were canceled for its member private schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic came nearly two weeks after the MHSAA voted to cancel the season for the state’s public schools.
The MAIS also tweeted on April 17 that it was still hoping to get the season in and that it was exploring options for resuming play. Its decision to cancel spring sports 12 days later came after waiting as long as possible, Lamar athletic director Shane Adams said.
“Based on the time frame of it all, I’m really not surprised,” he said. “We held out as long as we could, then we hit that point of no return.”
Adams added that while some sports could have been played, others would’ve been more difficult to resume properly. Another factor included the student-athletes’ time spent away from their education.
“We had looked at it on a sport-by-sport basis for quite a while. Tennis and golf was not going to be that difficult, track and baseball was going to be a whole different animal,” Adams said. “We had already missed so much school, so when you bring kids back, is it the right thing to do to take them out of class and have them playing all these games? And the answer to that was no.”
Newton County Academy head baseball coach Kelly Alderman said he hates to have it happen but figured that decision was coming. He was hoping he’d be able to return to the diamond in some capacity.
“We practiced up until four to five weeks ago because they had said they were going to hold out until the end of April and make a decision,” Alderman said. “I kind of thought they might do a district tournament and do playoffs, but it didn’t work out that way.”
For his six seniors, five of them starters, Alderman said they were gearing up to finish their high school careers with a bang.
“It’s sad for those six seniors that it ends like this,” he said. “Three of those guys have been with me since they were in seventh grade and were waiting on this time, and this year we had a really good chance to win.”
