After signing with Mississippi State in December, Philadelphia wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin expected to enter the 2020 season with Joe Moorhead as his head coach.
Following a 38-28 loss to Louisville on Dec. 30 in the Music City Bowl, however, Moorhead was fired last week, and a coaching search eventually led to Washington State head coach Mike Leach accepting the same position at Mississippi State. Known for his Air Raid offense, Griffin could potentially put up big numbers in Starkville, and he said in a direct message on Twitter Thursday that he’s looking forward to getting to know his new coach.
“I’m just ready to meet him,” Griffin said.
The hiring of Leach at Mississippi State appears to be generating positive buzz among the Bulldogs faithful. Mississippi State fan Jason Dyess said Leach will generate national interest in Bulldogs press conferences not seen since the hiring of Sylvester Croom, the SEC’s first black head football coach, prior to the 2004 season. He also said someone like Griffin, who Dyess watched at Philadelphia, could stand to benefit from Leach’s system.
“He has explosive speed… and that speed has always amazed me,” Dyess said. “If Leach is going to use him at wide receiver, I just think about that explosive speed from the catch on and the ability to move around defenders like he does.”
Mississippi State fan Tal Gray commented on The Star’s Facebook page, “Intrigued. The SEC West is going to be a lot more fun than it ever has. Wish my old man was here to see it! Hail State.”
Tom Kendall, president of Trustmark Bank in Meridian and a 1989 graduate of Mississippi State, said like most college football fans, he’s familiar with Leach and is glad the coaching search ended with someone who has a proven track record.
“I know he had success at Texas Tech and Washington State, and I know he can win a press conference as well,” Kendall said. “Although it’s only been five days it seems like the search has been a couple of months based on the names that have come out, but after it’s all said and done I’m very pleased with Mike Leach as the head coach.”
Will Carpenter, a 2000 graduate of Mississippi State, said Leach previously coaching at Washington State allowed him to casually follow Leach and the Cougars in past seasons since Washington State doesn’t typically play at the same time as Mississippi State.
“I’ve certainly kept up with him over the years, particularly being a West Coast coach who has night games after the SEC games are done for the day, so he certainly always seems to be in the news and is certainly a different personality.”
Leach will bring a different offensive system to Starkville than previous head coach Joe Moorhead, and Carpenter said it’s going to take time to find the type of players that fit Leach’s offense.
“He’s going to have to get some receivers, that will be the No. 1 thing,” Carpenter said. “If he can get the receivers in there, that’s going to be the key part of it all whether or not he’s a good fit.”
One interesting recruit for Mississippi State in the 2020 signing class is Brandon quarterback Will Rogers, who Leach recruited when he was at Washington State before Rogers signed with the Bulldogs last month. Dyess said he wonders how quickly Rogers could earn playing time since he was someone Leach wanted prior to getting hired in Starkville.
“Garrett Shrader was recruited and brought in by Moorhead, and I think he was the better quarterback last year, and now you have a freshman who was Leach’s guy in stayed in state,” Dyess said. “I’m really interested to see that play out. I hope Shrader stays, but you’re starting to see more true freshmen quarterbacks play.”
The fact that Leach has a track record of success helps him in the eyes of Bulldog fans, Carpenter said, since they’ll have to be patient as Leach recruits to his offensive system.
“The fact that he’s coached two Power 5 programs and had success at both will give him a little bit longer of a leash than if he was an unknown coach,” Carpenter said.
With Leach at Mississippi State and Lane Kiffin, another coach who has generated buzz due to statements he’s made, at Ole Miss, college football pundits have noted the increase interest in the Egg Bowl going forward. Kiffin tweeted, “Welcome to the state old pirate and friend!!” Thursday afternoon following the announcement of Leach’s hiring, and Kendall said he’s hoping that kind of civility will be the norm going forward.
“I think it could be very interesting, but I hope everything stays civil and these guys can lead their teams in a civil way,” Kendall said.
