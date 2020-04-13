Macon native Charles Harris is moving up the boxing ranks.
The 24-year-old said he signed a professional boxing contract with Roy Jones Jr., a former world champion and now boxing promoter. Harris said the contract is a two-year deal that includes the marketing of his name and the scheduling of higher-level fights.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity, Harris said. “I feel like, with a person like myself and where I come from, it’s a hard journey to get to where I’m at.”
Harris, who lives in Tuscaloosa, said he has had to work hard to get to this point, given the challenges he faced growing up with bullying and abuse. Throughout the early stages of his boxing career, and still to this day, he was continuously told to quit.
“People were telling me I needed to stop, needed to give up, that I needed to go get a job,” he said. “The whole time I believed in myself and that I could accomplish these things, and I did.”
He added that his faith, family and Mississippi origins are constantly with him in the ring.
“I take God with me (into the ring). I take God with me, and I take my mother with me everywhere. I hear my mom telling me I can do it,” he said. “I hear my community saying they’ve got a young, black man that’s making his way to the top, and he’s working really hard.”
Harris will likely not fight again until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
