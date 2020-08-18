Meridian High School is not only planning to comply with Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order regarding crowd sizes at athletic events, it’s also offering fans a way to watch games remotely.
Last Friday, Reeves announced an executive order that limits crowd sizes to two attendees per athlete, band and cast members, as well as extend the statewide mask mandate through Aug. 31 as safety measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Although MHSAA schools don’t begin their seasons until Sept. 4, Reeves said he would “more likely than not” extend that executive order past the end of the month.
MHS Athletic Director Cheyenne Trussell said measures will be taken to ensure the crowd limitations are followed, and several adjustments will be made on the school’s campus to ensure social distancing. Those adjustments include opening the gates for football games at 5 p.m. instead of 5:30 to prevent bottleneck groupings from happening, spacing fans between at least one row each, possibly two, and using wildcat paws on the floor of entrances to let people know where to stand in order to maintain 6 feet of distance between one another.
If fans are unable to attend, the school has cameras linked to the NFHS Network that will allow them to stream events such as football and volleyball for a small fee. If they do want to attend in person, tickets can be purchased online through the GoFan app, which allows tickets to be downloaded onto your phone to be scanned at the ticket booth.
“I’ve been at this for 36 years, and part of that is making adjustments,” Trussell said. “The biggest thing is that it’s about the safety of our community. The first thing we’re going to do is make sure we’re in compliance with the executive order. If that order should change, we’ll be ready to adjust as well. We want to do our part to lower the COVID-19 (count) as much as we can.”
Even with the guidelines, Trussell said the biggest key to successfully following the executive order is everyone communicating with one another.
“It’s tough,” Trussell admitted. “Communication is the best way — communicating with opponents, fans and supporters. You’re not taught this in the books, so you just have to be able to effectively communicate. I can’t stress enough that we do have options for fans to watch (online). I know there’s nothing like being there in person, and we’re hopeful the (COVID-19) numbers will lower so we can increase attendance at the gate.”
Lamar Athletic Director Shane Adams said participants can include not only members of the football, cheerleading or dance teams, but also various groups that will be recognized during the games.
“We didn’t have a chance to have Meet the Raiders this year for obvious reasons, so we’ll be mixing some of that in and introducing fans to our teams so the kids can be recognized,” Adams said.
Like MHS, Lamar plans to stream games through the NFHS Network, and the school will institute an extra ticket system to ensure the two-to-one ratio is followed by those in attendance.
“From the MAIS, we’ve come up with a pretty good plan so far,” Adams said. “Starkville (Academy, Lamar’s opponent in football Friday) has sent us their rosters and a list of participants, and they will be given a ticket that will maintain a two-to-one ratio. That ticket will allow them to walk up and purchase entry into games. If someone walks up without one, they won’t be allowed entry, and we’ll do the same with our people.”
Adams said while he doesn’t like having to limit crowd sizes, he and the staff at Lamar plan on complying with the governor’s executive order.
“Anything we have to do to play is better than not playing,” Adams said. “Our kids are excited about being back on the field. They’ve worked hard, and we’re excited to have them on the field. We’ve done everything we can to keep them as safe as possible.”
Russell Christian Academy, which will now open the season Friday at home against North River Christian after a scheduling change, is urging fans to wear masks and bring lawn chairs in order to follow social distancing guidelines. RCA Athletic Director Andy Braddock, who also coaches the football team, said he understands the governor is trying to keep people safe but thinks setting a two-to-one limit isn’t realistic.
“We have 5 acres for these folks to camp out on and keep social distancing,” Braddock said. “I understand we can’t open it up to just anybody and everybody that wants to come, but I think two per participant is ridiculous.”
Every other row in the school’s bleachers will be marked off, and the only people allowed entry to games will be students of the school or family members of participants, Braddock said.
“We can police social distancing, and we’ll do the best we can to keep the numbers down. That’s about all I can say,” Braddock said.
Lauderdale County School District Athletic Director Tim Moore was unavailable for comment Tuesday evening.
